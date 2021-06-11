Turkey holds keys to US withdrawal from Afghanistan, potential problem for Biden

WASHINGTON: President Bidens’ plans for a U.S. and ally withdrawal from Afghanistan will face a potential challenge next week when he meets with the Turkish leader, who is expected to seek concessions in return for continuing to provide security at the airport in the Afghan capital.

Among the concessions Turkey wants is a US deal that allows Ankara to retain and operate a Russian air defense system, according to people familiar with the talks. The United States fiercely opposed Turkey’s acquisition of the system, causing a major rift between the two allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit in Brussels will focus on Turkey’s long-standing role in securing Kabul airport, located high in the mountains Hindu Kush. Afghanistan is landlocked and the roads are dangerous, making the airport a critical access point for international personnel as well as millions of Afghans.

Turkey, however, has said it could end its airport security mission and leave Afghanistan as Biden ends US and NATO involvement in the country as early as July. Officials say no other country or company can quickly or easily replicate the security service, and Turkey’s departure could force embassies and international organizations to close, threatening the billion-dollar disbursement in aid that keeps the Afghan government and army on the march.

What are our conditions? Political, financial and logistical support, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Turkeys Hurriyet this week, without giving details. In case these are provided, we can stay at Hamid Karzai International Airport. We are awaiting a response regarding our conditions.

Turkish officials did not respond to a request for comment on the talks.

Turkey’s threat to leave the airport post is part of the logistical challenges facing Washington’s plan to continue supporting Afghan authorities and forces after all coalition troops leave.

Turkey has long provided security for Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, shown on May 20, 2015.

Photo:



Rahmat Gul / Associated press





The United States had also hoped to keep a residual military force nearby, but failed to secure an agreement with any neighboring country. Russia would likely strongly oppose any new base in Central Asia, and a deal has yet to be struck with Pakistan.

Instead, US support will be limited, for now, to MQ-9 Reaper drones stationed in Al Dhafra, United Arab Emirates, which will fly over Afghanistan to share intelligence with local US-backed forces. United, defense officials said.

The Biden administration has not decided how to support Afghan forces after the troops leave, but the Pentagon is expected to make formal recommendations as early as this week, officials said. The American army declares to have removed more than 50% of its equipment from Afghanistan.

Human and civil rights, a central part of Bidens’ foreign policy agenda, are also expected to be addressed during his meeting with the Turkish leader on Monday. Mr Erdogan cracked down on the media and dissent following a failed coup attempt in July 2016, with laws limiting Internet expression and the detention of thousands, including protesters, journalists , opposition politicians and activists.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS How do you think President Biden should approach the issue of Turkey’s role in Afghanistan? Join the conversation below.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said a series of questions would be raised during Mr Bidens’ meeting with Mr Erdogan at the NATO summit next week, without going into the details.

The role that Turkey will play in the future with regard to negotiations and diplomacy in Afghanistan and how the United States and Turkey themselves are dealing with some of our important differences on the values ​​and rights of the man and other questions would be among the questions, he said. week.

Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system is likely to be one of the bargaining chips, regional officials said. The United States opposed the purchase, sanctioning Turkey’s defense sector and expelling it from the United States-led F-35 stealth fighter program in response.

The United States is concerned that allowing the Russian defense system to operate in the same country as the F-35 forward jet fighter would allow Moscow to gather intelligence on the plane’s stealth system.

Regarding the S-400 system, our policy has not changed, said a spokesperson for the National Security Council. We urge Turkey to abandon the S-400 system. Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400s goes directly against its commitments with NATO.

Possible resolutions include installing the S-400 system on a NATO base or operating it by a third party, such as Azerbaijan.

A Russian transport plane carrying parts of the S-400 air defense system has landed at a military airport near Ankara, Turkey, August 27, 2019.

Photo:



/ Associated press





US and Turkish officials said there was no counterpart for operations at Kabul airport. Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said Ankara could make a tough deal but had limited options.

It is very difficult for Erdogan to come up with something that is acceptable to both Putin and the United States, Cagaptay said. Shared custody is the best he can do.

U.S. officials said they were optimistic that Messrs. Erdogan and Biden will come to an agreement. Even if they do, the Taliban maintains that Turkey should leave Afghanistan with all other foreign troops as part of the deal signed with the United States last year. Insurgents regularly fire rockets at the airfield and could intensify attacks.

We hope that all will respect the agreement as it is by withdrawing their forces completely, said a spokesman for the Taliban.

Mr. Erdogan has clashed with the West on several occasions in recent years. Besides the purchase of Russian missiles, Turkey intervened in the Syrian and Libyan conflicts. Last year, Brussels sanctioned Turkey over an energy dispute in the Mediterranean in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.

Leaving Afghanistan More WSJ articles on the planned US withdrawal from Afghanistan, selected by editors.

Earlier this year, Biden acknowledged the massacres of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Turks more than a century ago as genocide, a move Turkey said threatens relations between the two countries.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Atlantic Council think tank this week that the airport is essential for the functioning of embassies and the provision of foreign aid, and that the alliance was working on a solution.

NATO will continue to be engaged in Afghanistan, but in a different way than in the past two decades, he said. The Australian embassy has already closed for security reasons, according to a government statement.

—Jared Malsin in Istanbul contributed to this article.

Since taking office, President Biden has lobbied to expand the United States’ global influence in everything from climate change to defense. The WSJ is examining how it could use its connections to world leaders to aid its foreign policy agenda on its first trip abroad. Photo: Phil Noble / Associated Press



Write to Jessica Donati at [email protected] and Nancy A. Youssef at [email protected]