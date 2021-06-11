Pakistan’s draconian press bill sparks controversy





ANKARA – Pakistan is trying to pass a new law designed to centralize government surveillance of the media, fueling concerns about a further deterioration of press freedom in the South Asian country.

According to the World Press Freedom Index compiled each year by Reporters Without Borders in France, Pakistan’s ranking has fallen since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, from 139 in 2018 to 145 in 2021.

Pakistani media are already facing significant financial pressures, including pay cuts, late payments and layoffs. Critical journalists continue to be censored, harassed, trolled, prosecuted for trivial reasons and even physically assaulted.

The government recently proposed the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) as the regulatory body to oversee print, electronic and digital media which currently fall under the purview of more than a dozen government agencies and are subject to a myriad of laws. and regulations.

At present, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority oversees electronic media, while the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency deal with social media and cybercrime.

In a May 19 document, the government called the existing framework “fragmented” and “fractured.” He said a “new arrangement has become necessary” and called for an authority with the power to set its own rules and regulations and prosecute suspected violators. All existing media laws will be subject to review and possible consolidation.

Press associations, rights organizations, media groups and political parties condemned the proposed body on the grounds that it would institutionalize censorship and undermine independent reporting.

Journalist Asad Ali Toor denounced violence against his profession during the May 28 demonstration in Islamabad after he was recently assaulted by three unidentified men. There was speculation that the attack stemmed from his reports on the powerful Pakistani army. © AP

In a joint statement on May 28, the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistan Bar Council called the bill “draconian.” They said it was “nothing less than the imposition of martial law on the media” and that it “would destroy all public media as it exists in Pakistan today”.

Among others, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association and the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors “totally rejected” the proposed “unconstitutional” law, saying it “has no place in a democratically elected exemption.”

In a shared statement, they said the proposed regulator was “intended to hamper media freedoms.” They predicted the move would meet resistance at all levels, including in the courts, and said protests and publicity campaigns would be used to raise awareness.

According to a proposed draft ordinance – a legislative decree that can be implemented by the president for 120 days and extended only once for the same period – the Consolidated Media Authority will regulate the establishment and operation of all branches of the media. media, including print, digital, electronic and film. Media organizations will all need licenses to operate.

The authority will not be required to give notice of its actions and will have the power to suspend any platform the content of which is considered “against the ideology of Pakistan”, or likely to create hatred among the population, of disturb the peace and quiet, endanger national security, or that is deemed “obscene, vulgar or pornographic”. He will also be able to seize studio equipment and inspect and seal media rooms.

The convictions carry prison terms of up to three years and fines of up to 25 million Pakistani rupees ($ 160,000), or both.

There is a possibility of appeal to a court, but only the Supreme Court will be empowered to rule on the legality of decisions taken under the law. A Media Complaints Council will also be established to examine complaints from the public against media platforms.

Aftab Alam, the executive director of the Islamabad-based Research, Advocacy and Development Institute, said restructuring the entire sector without involving parliament and without consulting other stakeholders “is ultra vires principles fundamentals of the democratic process “. He strongly opposed the government having arbitrary powers to appoint or remove members of any regulator, tribunal or complaints commission.

“The government should not take on the role of judge, jury and executioner,” he told Nikkei Asia. “An independent regulator made up of industry experts, human rights champions, literary figures and technical experts must act in a participatory, transparent and equitable manner.”

Usama Khilji, director of Bolo Bhi, a digital rights group, called the draft ordinance “undemocratic and unconstitutional in that it undermines press freedom and the right to media. ‘information for citizens’.

“It signifies the state’s intention to clamp down on free speech, especially on the Internet to control criticism,” Khilji said.

For Nighat Dad, director of the Digital Rights Foundation, the new licensing regime will have a chilling effect on the nascent digital media economy. “Digital media lacks the resources of major newspapers and electronic media channels and cannot be subjected to the same onerous demands as others,” she said.

The government remains determined, but has also shown a certain willingness to engage with stakeholders. In a meeting with the press on June 5, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the Minister of Information and Audiovisual, said any new media laws would be introduced in consultation with the opposition and representatives of the media. .

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting, pleads his case to the press on June 5 in Lahore. (Photo courtesy of the Press Information Service)

“There is consensus on the need to change existing laws and regulate social media,” he said in Lahore after meeting with officials from the Pakistani Newspaper Publishers Council. “We don’t want to compromise on the rights of media workers.”

Farrukh Habib, the young minister of state for information and broadcasting, said in a recent television interview that the new regulatory structure would provide greater job security for journalists and protect press freedom. He said the advent of the digital media age has made new forms of regulation necessary. “It does not require an ordinance – I am very clear on this,” he said of the PMDA proposal.

Javed Jabbar, a former Minister of Information, agreed that it is necessary to regulate content to keep pace with technological advances and counter the proliferation of fake news, but said it should not be done through government sanctioned media authority.

“There should be state regulation, self-regulation and social regulation,” Jabbar said, noting that at least 64 media laws are in place, some of which predate Pakistan’s independence in 1947. “They need to be updated and modernized after an overhaul,” he said.

Mazhar Abbas, a veteran journalist and former PFUJ board member, said it would be difficult for the government to move forward after being unanimously rejected. “I think they will postpone it for now,” he said, expressing doubts about the underlying rationale. “If each type of media is governed by separate laws, why do we need centralized control? ” He asked.

