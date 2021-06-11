Pangdam IV Governor Diponegoro and Kapolda Central Java welcome the arrival of President Joko Widodo in Purbalingga





Views: 14 MITRAPOL.com, PURBALINGGA – Central Java Police Chief Inspector General Pol Ahmad Luthfi and Diponegoro IV Regional Military Commander Major General Rudianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo welcomed the arrival of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Jenderal Besar Sudirman Airport, Purbalingga, at 09:00 Wib, Friday (06/11/21). Participation in the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, among others, First Lady Iriana Jokowi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno. The group was also hosted by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Central Java Police Chief Inspector General Ahmad Luthfi and Diponegoro IV Regional Military Commander Major General Rudianto as well as Regent Purbalingga Dyah Hayuning Pratiwi and other relevant officials. President Jokowi and his entourage arrived at the airport on a special ATR 72-600 aircraft from Halim Perdanakusuma air base. During a working visit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, he visited the General Besar (JB) Sudirman Airport of the Purbalingga Regency in Central Java, which only started operating on June 1, 2021. It is known that General Besar Sudirman Airport was built for 2 years, namely in 2019-2021 which is managed by PT Angkasa Pura II (Persero). The airport was built on an area of ​​115 hectares by PT Hutama Karya (Persero) with a contract value of IDR 231 billion. The construction of phase I includes a runway 1,600 meters long and 30 meters wide, a taxiway, commercial and military aprons, as well as a temporary passenger terminal with a capacity of 98,812 passengers per. year. The aircraft that can be serviced are ATR 72-600s or similar with a capacity of 78 passengers. The 2,200-meter development plan should start work in the first quarter of 2022 with an operational objective in the first quarter of 2023 and a terminal area objective of 13,000 square meters so that it can accommodate around 200,000 passengers per year. “This morning, I visited the Purbalingga Regency to see the progress of the construction of the General Besar Sudirman Airport,” President Joko Widodo said. He also said the runway has been completed 1,600 meters long and 30 meters wide, although the terminal is not yet complete. “Although the airport terminal is not finished, on June 3, 2021, flights from Jakarta to Purbalingga and then from Purbalingga to Surabaya by Citilink airlines have started,” Jokowi explained. “And we also see over 70 percent of the passengers, thank goodness,” he added. Jokowi also hopes that JB Sudirman Airport can contribute to economic growth not only in Purbalingga Regency, but also in Banyumas, Cilacap, Banjarnegara, Wonosobo, Kebumen and surrounding areas. “We hope that the mobility of people, the mobility of goods and the mobility of logistics will be better, so that they can contribute to economic growth in the southern part of central Java,” he said. . Regarding the use of this emergency terminal, President Jokowi is not too concerned about it. According to him, although the terminal is still an emergency terminal, it is not yet finished, but the airport is already in use. The President said again, it’s more productive like that than having to wait until the terminal is finished before making the flight. “With quick methods like this, we will continue to do this for other airports, which are still under construction,” he concluded. Reporter: Maeel / Hms

