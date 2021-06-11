PCB plans to host five major ICC events from 2024 to 2031 – Journal





LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned to bid for five major ICC events to be held from 2024 to 2031, including the ODI and Twenty20 World Cups and the Champions Trophy.

We learn that the ICC had requested the expression of interest of its member countries. An independent committee formed by the global gaming governing body will assess the nominations in December of this year to deliver its report for a final decision next year.

Pakistan last hosted a 1996 ICC World Cup jointly with India and Sri Lanka, as the world body had withdrawn the 2008 Champions Trophy and 2011 World Cup from Pakistan for reasons of security.

After failing to host or co-host a global event during the 2015-2023 cycle, Pakistan is now showing an interest in hosting international cricket events during the 2024-2031 cycle, arguing that the security situation across the country has improved.

Pakistan, we learn, will offer to host the Champions Trophy alone, while for the World Cups, it will make a joint offer with all the other Asian countries, except India. He could bid with the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

However, India’s strong influence on ICC affairs and in Asian cricket countries may hamper Pakistan’s efforts to host international events. The political struggle between the two neighboring nuclear-weapon countries has had a significant negative impact on international cricket, as it would not be easy for the ICC to confirm India’s participation in any international event held in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s participation in any event organized by India is easy, as the position of the former is not as hard as that of India. To participate in the T20 World Cup scheduled for this year in India, Pakistan has only offered the ICC the condition of ensuring the issuance of visas to its team, Pakistani supporters and journalists, which does not has not yet been officially accepted.

Due to the dire Covid-19 situation in India, the ICC has indicated that it may move the T20 World Cup to the United Arab Emirates.

Dawn has learned that outgoing PCB president Ehsan Mani, who hosted the 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies and then the first T20 World Cup that same year in South Africa as ICC chief, is leading a PCB team preparing bids for ICCs. events.

Manis’ term, however, ends in September this year and only PCB boss Prime Minister Imran Khan could extend his term.

Last year, the ICC also requested expression of interest in its 18 major and minor events and the CCP in response had expressed interest but the ICC made no announcement in this regard.

The PCB believes it can host the ICC Champions Trophy, a premier eight-team event, at four available venues in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. There are plans to complete the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad next year to consider it as a venue for international matches as well.

But for the World Cup, Pakistan would like to go with an Asian partner without India.

The PCB is also preparing the Future Tours 2024-2027 program without considering any series against India due to the tense political relations between the two countries.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 June 2021

