G-7 unites on global taxes and vaccines: policy focus





Major industrialized countries have moved closer to a common plan to tax tech giants, join forces to push back anti-democratic behavior from Russia and China, and breathe new life into the global Covid vaccination campaign. 19 at meetings in the UK this week. In Latin America, the apparent presidential victory of Peruvian Marxist candidate Pedro Castillo is another sign that voters are fed up with ruling elites and could usher in a new era of left-led governments in the region. And the pandemic continues to divide the world between those who live in countries that control it, like Canada, and those whose governments are still seeking answers to fight deadly new strains. These are among the subjects of this week’s most compelling political images. – Michael winfrey Air Force One, carrying US President Joe Biden, arrives in the UK on Wednesday. Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plan to rally the Group of Seven at a summit in southwest England this week to do more to vaccinate the world against Covid-19 and address a crowd of ‘other problems in a display of engagement after the disruption of the Donald Trump era. Photographer: Neil Hall / EPA / Bloomberg US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday in Guatemala City. The enormity of Harris’ task in curbing migration from Central America became evident during the visit, where his modest offers of American aid were overshadowed by Washington attacks. Photographer: Daniele Volpe / Bloomberg US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gestures to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, during a meeting of G-7 finance ministers in London on Saturday. Officials agreed on the main lines of a a tax deal that could give governments more rights to tax US tech giants and set a floor for corporate rates around the world. Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg People gather outside Victoria Park, the traditional site of the annual Tiananmen Candlelight Vigil, in Hong Kong on Friday. Authorities deployed thousands of police to prevent large protests to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, though some residents were still at risk of arrest to register their crime. challenge as Beijing increases its control over the city. Photographer: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg Pedro Castillo, the candidate of the Peru Free party, greets his supporters during a second presidential rally on Sunday. His apparent victory over conservative rival Keiko Fujimori signals what could be a turn left in a region ravaged by Covid and filled with fury against ruling elites. Photographer: Miguel Yovera / Bloomberg On Wednesday, a British Union flag in North Belfast, Northern Ireland. British and EU officials have held talks in an attempt to defuse a dispute over Northern Ireland that threatened to spill over to the G-7 summit. Photographer: Paul Faith / Bloomberg A worker sprays disinfectant from a tanker as he drives past stores closed during evening lockdown restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccinations for all adults in a reversal after criticism of his administration’s handling of India’s second deadly viral wave and a botched vaccination rollout. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee / Bloomberg Voters wait to vote on Sunday at a polling station in Mexico City. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party saw its domination in the capital collapse midway through Sunday, as the wealthiest Mexicans turned against the government. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra / Bloomberg Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, listens during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday. Trudeau government ends mandatory hospitality quarantines for vaccinated Canadian residents arriving by air, and he said 65% of eligible Canadians received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photographer: David Kawai / Bloomberg Police arrest a protester during protests against the construction of an Enbridge Inc. pipeline in Minnesota on Monday. Environmental groups are seeking to stop construction of the company’s controversial Line 3 oil sands pipeline, which they believe poses a threat to Indigenous lands and the environment. Photographer: Nicole Neri / Bloomberg A worker adjusts a sprinkler in a residence during a drought in Morgan Hill, Calif., Tuesday. So far this year, the state has received half of its expected rainfall, making 2021 the third driest year on record. Photographer: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg







