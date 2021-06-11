PML-Q announces bookings just ahead of budget – Pakistan





LAHORE: The PML-Q, the PTI’s power ally in the Center and the Punjab, again expressed reservations ahead of the Federal and Punjab budgets and warned that they would not back the government in budget sessions.

Sources say PML-Q leaders want their reservations taken into account. However, they did not explain their concerns.

We learn that PML-Q deputy Tariq Bashir Cheema recently requested that the prime minister hold a separate meeting with the PML-Q to express his reservations.

Sources in the PTI government say PML-Q leaders have always wanted their respective constituencies to be accountable (where PML-Q candidates won the 2018 general election), including in transfers and assignments and development funds. They say the PML-Q leaders pressure the government whenever they feel the government needs their support.

A PML-Q delegation led by MP Moonis Elahi had meetings with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed a development plan for Gujrat. The government of Punjab recently approved a development program worth Rs 10 billion for the district of Gujrat, as projects were included in the annual development program for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The PTI ally, the PML-Q, took on increased importance following threats from members of the Jahangir Tareen group to the government that they might be absent from the budget session as they sought relief for their leader.

This journalist made several attempts to contact Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, but he neither attended the call nor responded to WhatsApp messages.

Meanwhile, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that allied reservations on certain issues are the beauty of democracy. He said that the government allies of the PTI, including the PML-Q, stood with the government and surely voted for the passage of the budgets in the Center and the Punjab. He said the government would bring relief to people in all sectors in the next budget and get it approved.

The Tareen group which recently issued a warning that group members (who had grown to 40 MPs and AMPs) would not vote to pass the budget is conspicuously silent. Mr Tareen himself has also been very critical of the FIA ​​for accusing him of various charges, including money laundering, and called for the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to do him justice.

Members of the Tareen group remained tight-lipped on their strategy in the upcoming budget when contacted about their position. They quoted their leader as telling them that the PTI is our party, it is our government and the budget is for the public good.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 June 2021

