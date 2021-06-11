Coronavirus LIVE as Boris Johnson “plans to delay June 21 lockdown by four weeks”





Boris Johnson plans to delay the next step in easing the lockdown for up to four weeks, according to reports. The next and final step in Britain’s roadmap to come out of lockdown has been set for June 21 at the earliest. The Prime Minister must decide whether this can go ahead on Monday, June 14 – just a week before many remaining major restrictions are lifted. However, the government is facing pressure to delay “freedom day” as it has become known due to soaring infection rates across the country. The Times reported Thursday evening that Mr Johnson is considering delaying the easing of the lockdown for up to four weeks, Rishi Sunak has reportedly accepted a delay in the roadmap.



Our free daily Northern Agenda newsletter examines the political stories that really matter in the North. It features insight from award-winning MEN political editor Jennifer Williams and the team of journalists on Local Democracy in the North West, as well as insight from political journalists on our sister titles in Yorkshire, Humber and the Northeast. To register, simply click on this link, enter your email address and follow the instructions The newspaper reports that plans are being discussed for a two or four week delay thanks to the peak of the Delta variant, which accounts for 91% of new cases in the country. It says science advisers believe a one-month delay would allow vaccinations to “catch up” to the Delta strain and bring easing into line with school holidays, but the current limit of 30 guests for weddings is thought to be would be lifted even if the roadmap date was postponed. It comes after Jim McManus, vice president of the Association of Public Health Directors, said data and not dates should be the basis for the final decision, adding: “Patience now will pay off in long term.” Public Health England’s (PHE) latest weekly surveillance report, released on Thursday, showed case rates rose in almost all age groups in England and more than doubled among those aged 20 to 29, from 54 .0 per 100,000 people in the week ending May 30 to 121.0 in the seven days before June 6. Scroll down for live updates ….







