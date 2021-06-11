Carrying out Jokowi’s instructions, police organize operations to arrest thugs in Jakarta





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian National Police (Police) organized an operation to arrest all the thugs who were considered to disturb people, traders and truck drivers by extorting and taking illegal samples (extortion). The head of the public relations division of the Inspector General of the National Police Police, Argo Yuwono, said that the operational assistant (Asop) of the head of the national police had given instructions to all members of the police. national police to respond to the complaint of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). about the many thugs who agitated the public and the truck drivers in the Tanjung Priok area, north of Jakarta. “Asop Kapolri has given instructions, has given instructions to all ranks all over Indonesia to conduct operations against the thugs,” Argo said in his official statement in Jakarta on Friday (6/11/2021). According to Argo, since the operation to arrest the thugs, Polda Metro Jaya immediately arrested 49 thugs suspected of extortion and money extortion in the Tanjung Priok region. The modus operandi of dozens of thugs, Argo said, is to ask the driver and the public Rp 10,000 to 20,000 each time they pass through the thug’s territory. “This is the main task of the national police, we have also sent letters to the Polda-Polda, the East Java police will also receive the letter and will act immediately,” he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo to immediately take firm action against the perpetrators of the levies and illegal acts brutality in container depots. “Pak Police, I’m in Tanjung Priok” [mendengar] numerous complaints from container drivers linked to illegal withdrawals at Fortune, NPCT1, then at the Dwipa depot. Second, if there is a traffic jam, these drivers are attacked by thugs. Can it be solved? That’s all, the head of the national police, ”said Jokowi by telephone, quoted on YouTube from the presidential secretariat, Thursday (10/6/2021). Previously, Jokowi had admitted to meeting directly with container drivers after hearing news via social media that extortion and violence often happened to them. Once confirmed, container drivers confirmed the information. They also lodged complaints related to problems encountered by truck drivers, including extortion and brutality. “Once there was a traffic jam, someone took his car, brought a sickle or a knife. No one dared to help, sir. Even though the front, the rear, the right side are all vehicles, ”said one of the drivers. Regarding the extortion, the drivers also claimed to have reported to the depot in question but there was no concrete solution. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

