Indian medical workers climb mountains to bring vaccines to remote areas





LIDDERWAT, India (Reuters) – As India rushes to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, medical workers often have to climb dangerous heights and traverse dangerous terrain to reach those in remote areas. In the northern Lidderwat region, more than 100 km (60 miles) from the capital of Indian Kashmir, medical teams had to travel more than six hours on foot and on pony to join nomadic tribes and herders in the mountains. Recently, Reuters accompanied a team of more than a dozen health workers carrying medical kits and supplies, including oxygen cylinders on ponies and on foot to Lidderwat. In a meadow surrounded by mountain peaks, workers set up the vaccination site, donning blue protective suits as people gathered. Part of the challenge was also convincing people. They (the nomadic tribes) are not fully educated or aware of the vaccination, local medical official Nasir Khan told Reuters. You had to talk to them, motivate them to convince them and mobilize them, he said. It is a process of building faith … there were hesitations at the beginning. Despite being one of the world’s leading producers of coronavirus vaccines, India faces a colossal task to vaccinate its 1.3 billion people, in part due to the logistical challenges of reaching remote areas. , skepticism and lack of knowledge about the process. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has said it aims to vaccinate all eligible and willing Indians by the end of this year, but so far only 240 million of the country’s 950 million adults have had at minus one injection, according to federal health data. The country is grappling with a fierce second wave of the coronavirus that has hit its healthcare system, and scientists have warned that vaccinations are essential to protect against a third wave of the virus expected later this year. India has recorded some 29.3 million COVID-19 infections – the second highest number after the United States, as well as 363,079 deaths. Health systems have failed to reach many people in rural areas and remote corners, some of whom do not have motorable roads. Until today, not a single doctor has come to this area, but today a team came to give us vaccines against the coronavirus, said Mohammed Ashraf, one of the 200 people who received. their first dose of vaccine Thursday at Lidderwat. We are happy and grateful. Reporting by Sanna Irshad Mattoo in Lidderwat; written by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; edited by Philippa Fletcher

