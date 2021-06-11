Everything you need to know about the Chinese space race





Space exploration has been a long-term goal for the People’s Republic since the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 in 1957. Chairman Mao lamented at the time that we couldn’t even send a potato into the world. space, and the Communist Party leadership promised to produce two bombs. and a satellite: an atomic bomb, a hydrogen bomb and a satellite. China did not launch its first satellite until 1970, but since the 1980s it has quickly caught up with major space nations. Its space program was truly announced to the world in 2003, when Yang Liwei became its first taikonaut (as China calls its astronauts), orbiting Earth 14 times during a 21-hour flight aboard the spacecraft. space Shenzhou 5. China has thus become the third nation to independently send astronauts into space. What are his ambitions now? Under President Xi Jinping, plans for China’s space dream, as he calls it, have gained momentum. It aims not only to break through the milestones made by other countries, including the United States, but to overtake them as the leading space power by 2045. China’s National Space Administration had an annual budget of around $ 8.9 billion last year, just behind Nasas (around $ 23 billion). It has landed rovers on the Moon and, more recently, on Mars (see box). Last year, he completed the constellation of satellites BeiDou, a rival to the US global positioning system. This year, it launched the first part of a permanent space station in orbit (debris from a Long March-5b launch rocket fell back into Earth’s atmosphere during an undirected dive, crashing into the ‘Indian Ocean). What did China achieve on the moon? The first mission of China’s lunar exploration program, Change 1, reached lunar orbit in 2007. Six years later, it landed a robotic rover on the lunar surface, which operated for 31 months. Other nations had achieved such feats before, but China was also a pioneer: in 2019, Change 4 became the first spacecraft to land on the other side of the Moon facing Earth, which makes it difficult to communicate with the spaceships there. At the end of 2020, the fifth Change mission picked up a few kilograms of rock and brought them back to Earth, the first mission to return lunar samples since the last Soviet mission to the Moon in 1976. Three more lunar missions are planned by 2027 , to prepare the ground for a future Chinese base (potentially built in collaboration with the Russian space agency Roscosmos) which would be permanently inhabited by taikonauts. What about the space station? At the end of April, China launched Tianhe, the first module of what will become a new space station, Tiangong (Heavenly Palace). Two more modules will be added to Tianhe next year, which will provide laboratory space for research on everything from the long-term impacts of microgravity life to the study of the behavior of fluids and materials beyond Earth.

Along with its space station, China also wants to launch a space telescope, similar in size to the Nasas Hubble telescope. When completed, Tiangong will be able to accommodate three taikonauts for long-term missions or six for shorter trips. Astronauts from other countries would also be allowed to visit the space station; Tiangong will become operational by 2023, just as the International Space Station comes to the end of its operational life. What is driving China’s agenda? China is determined to be the world’s science and technology superpower. A space program is a proven way for a nation to improve its industrial and economic strength, and also to project prestige and technical competence to its own citizens and to the rest of the world. China sees its space capacity as an important economic and diplomatic lever: it tries, for example, to persuade countries to abandon the United States’ GPS satellite navigation in favor of its BeiDou system. From China’s perspective, it has no choice but to build its own ambitious space program: Concerns over the theft of technology mean its scientists have been banned by the US Congress since 2011 from working with the NASA and excluded from projects such as the International Space Station. And in today’s networked world, space technology is essential not only for the financial system, for example, but also for national security. Does China want to militarize space? Space is already an arena of great power competition, said Lloyd J. Austin III, the new US Secretary of Defense, recently. Satellite networks are used to ensure the operation of military information systems; the United States and China have the capacity to neutralize enemy satellites in the event of conflict. The situation is made more complex because most space technologies are dual-use: they can be used to perform civilian or military tasks. Understanding China’s objectives is made difficult by the country’s opaque decision-making apparatus and President Xis’ military-civilian fusion development strategy, which deliberately blurs the lines between military and civilian technological development on everything from semiconductors to 5G, aerospace and AI. What else is China planning? China wants to send a second lander to Mars by 2028 and eventually bring back samples from the Red Planet. This next phase of Mars exploration could become a real race with NASA and the European Space Agency, who are working together on an ambitious sample return mission. Future missions could also include an asteroid sample return mission, a comet flyby, and orbiting observatories for Venus and Jupiter. China also continues to develop new spacecraft. There are rumors that he is working on a reusable space plane. And the Chinese space administration would like to beat NASA in the race to bring astronauts to Mars. Landing on the Red Planet In a matter of months, the Chinese mission to Mars, Tianwen (which means Celestial Matters), accomplished an astonishing trio of achievements: it entered orbit in February, landed on the surface of the red planet (at Utopia Planitia) on the 14th. May and, a few days later, sent his rover Zhurong (named after a Chinese god of fire) over the rocky ground. Getting to Mars is difficult, but landing is much more difficult: NASA calls the descent through its ultra-fine atmosphere the seven minutes of terror. The Soviet Union landed a device on Mars in 1971, but it ceased to communicate shortly after reaching the surface. Only the United States had previously successfully landed on Mars, the most recent being the Perseverance rover in February. Zhurong weighs around 240 kg, a quarter of the mass of Nasas Perseverance, but similar to the Spirit and Opportunity rovers that landed on Mars in 2004. Like those former NASA rovers, Zhurong is powered by solar panels (Perseverance uses solar panels). nuclear batteries). Its instruments, including cameras, ground penetrating radar and a magnetic field detector, will study the surface, topography, atmosphere and geology of planets, and in particular the distribution of ice which could be a useful resource. for human visitors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos