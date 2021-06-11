Politics
A “strong man” character who wants to forgive another tax rebate
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – There was no wind and rain suddenly the speech of the tax amnesty policy surfaced during a press conference by the coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
The tax amnesty is not a light issue. After its implementation in 2016, many believed the policy would go away and reappear in decades.
As President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said at the time.
“This opportunity will not happen again. So the tax amnesty is an opportunity that will not happen again. This is the last. Those who want to use it please, those who don’t, be careful.” , Jokowi said in a slightly threatening tone to tax evaders.
In fact, in recent times, the issue of tax amnesty has arisen in the business world. However, this is only a problem, which appears and then disappears in an instant without any follow-up from the government or the House of Representatives (DPR).
But this time it was different, Airlangga confidently said the tax amnesty was the government’s plan. The goods were submitted to the DPR along with President Jokowi’s letter.
Airlangga said the tax amnesty would be discussed with the Tax General Provisions and Procedures (KUP) Bill (RUU). It also includes several other tax policies.
“What will be regulated by law is in terms of income tax, including personal and individual tax rates and reductions in corporate tax rates and VAT on goods and services, the sales tax on luxury goods, and related to the excise law is also a carbon tax or a carbon tax., and there is also a tax amnesty, “said Airlangga .
The government’s seriousness was immediately praised by various parties. Support emerged from the business community and board members of the Golkar Party faction led by Airlangga himself. While other parties rejected the plan, including the PDI-P.
From the internal organ of government, no one has responded yet. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who is expected to be in charge of politics, has also remained silent. He only asked to wait until the start of the discussion with the DPR.
It’s also a big question for senior economist Faisal Basri. In fact, according to him, there are strong people behind the plan.
“This is because the government is afraid to hunt down rogue taxpayers. So the government should enforce the rules, hunt down taxpayers who are not loyal and do not participate in the tax amnesty, and impose fines of $ 100. 200%, ”he said. in an interview with CNBC Indonesia TV.
“But it is very possible that these people are strong people. Therefore, a way is given,” Faisal said.
Faisal accused those people who were in the circle closest to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), could be politicians or businessmen. It is therefore difficult for tax officials to assert the rights of the state.
“Strong people are in the deepest vortex of politics. They are close to the core of power and they have great political influence,” he explained. Faisal did not specify the person in question.
