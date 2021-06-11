Turkish aggression undermines region’s stability, says Christodulides





Turkey’s aggressive rhetoric is undermining stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday after the EU Mediterranean Ministerial Summit (MED 7) in Athens. “Unfortunately, we have witnessed aggressive rhetoric from Turkey against an EU member state, especially recently with threats to resume illegal actions in Cyprus’s EEZ and the creation of unacceptable new facts in the EU. closed area of ​​Famagusta, “said Christodoulides. According to the Minister, these actions undermine stability and cooperation in the region and aim to impose by force a form of solution to the Cyprus problem which deviates not only from the agreed framework and from European principles and values. [] but is also in total contradiction with the wishes of the majority of Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots ”. Christodoulides expressed the hope that at the next European Council, which will consider the aforementioned issues as part of the discussion on the future of EU-Turkey relations, results will emerge which “will strengthen the credibility of the EU, demonstrate its will to play a more determined geopolitical role and send the message that the fundamental principle of solidarity between EU Member States is not empty. He reiterated Cyprus’s commitment to promote stability, peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, by expanding the network of regional cooperation with like-minded states in the region. As he said, this position is based “on a positive and inclusive approach, with the only precondition of respect for international law and the principles of good neighborly relations. Referring to the summit itself, Christodoulides said the pandemic posed challenges that further underscored the need for European coordination. He also spoke of migration, as a central topic discussed at the summit, noting that all parties agree “that in order to effectively tackle the disproportionate migratory flows facing the Mediterranean Member States of the European Union, it is necessary to s ‘ensure that the New Pact on Migration and Asylum will be balanced between the principles of responsibility and solidarity ”. For his part, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing the summit, reiterated Greece’s firm commitment to resolve the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bi-communal bizonal federation, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations. UN and the European acquis. As he said, there can be no discussion for a two state solution in Cyprus. A discussion on a two-state solution can in no way be held, not only by Cyprus or Greece as a guarantor power, but also by any EU member state, because this violates the European acquis ”, he added. he declared. Referring to his upcoming meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit on Monday, Mitsotakis stressed that Greece remains open to the positive agenda “in a progressive, proportional and reversible manner, to use expressions that have been included in the text of the Council Conclusions in March.

