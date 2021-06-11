Australia is in the right business

Mr Morrisons’ proposals to resurrect the WTO’s appeals body, which languished under Donald Trump, would be an important step in reviving a stuck and confrontational multilateral system. It should also be in China’s interest.

Australia has benefited enormously from China’s economic boom. Beijing’s authoritarian power, which will be fully on display in a few weeks as the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary on July 1, is clumsy with Australian democracy.

But as China uses the lure of its markets to drive wedge between Washington and the rest of the world, it is a problem not only for regional trading partners such as Australia, but also for all other leaders in the country. G7 table.

Mr. Morrison will have to win the free trade argument even among friends. President Joe Biden is, as G7 host Boris Johnson puts it, fresh air in the international system. But Mr Morrisons’ proposal will test Mr Bidens’ enthusiasm for strengthening the multilateral trading system, which Mr Trump and Mr Bidens’ own Democratic Party have made toxic to voters at heart.

China is big and more and more powerful. But it is still part of the global economy. The rules were put in place by far-sighted victors in the late 1940s as part of an effort for a better world that is the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and what eventually became the WTO.

The West must adapt to China’s rise rather than block it, and Australia must be a force to pressure it. But China cannot be allowed to politicize trade, nor to seize territory for international sea lanes that pass through its front door. If he wants to change the rules, he has to make a compelling case to do so.

A role of trade champion and regional broker, as one British foreign policy scholar puts it, works for Australia. It is a medium but important power, with an economy just behind that of the former superpower Russia, which is now only rich in warheads and missiles.

Mr. Morrison has a distinct enthusiasm for the G7 forum. Australia has recently identified with the larger G20, which Peter Costello helped launch as a meeting of finance ministers following the 1997 East Asian financial crisis and which Kevin Rudd helped raise to the level leaders after the 2008 financial crisis.

It turned out to be critical. With 90 percent of global GDP at the time, it gave a coordinated boost to a global economy on the ropes.

Prior to that, Bob Hawke and Paul Keating supported APEC in 1989 to represent the new weight of Asia-Pacific, including that of China.

Yet the G7 democracies could not stand the annexation of Crimea by Vladimir Putin in 2014, which prompted them to kick Russia out of the club of richest and most important nations.

And China and other major emerging economies, such as Brazil, which have been drafted into the G20 are now too undemocratic for the G7-plus’s liking.

As Brendan Berne, former Australian Ambassador to France, told European correspondent Hans van Leeuwen in this weekend’s Perspective section, the G20 was the right forum to tackle a global economic crisis.

But the challenge of the authoritarians is a democratic crisis, he says, which rightly needs to be addressed by the main democracies of the G7, originally created to deal with the economic stagflation of the 1970s, or today G7- more.

Fortunately, it is a larger group than the Anglosphere that Tony Abbott has at times promoted. It includes our main Asian ally, Japan, as well as Germany and France, who have let go of Europe’s passivity towards China to support us.

This weekend, Australia is in good company to help shape the rules for global growth and prosperity. So far Scott Morrison is getting the support Australia needs.