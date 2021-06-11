Slow progress on key projects worries railways





The lack of progress on key rail projects across the country has created an embarrassing situation for the Ministry of Railways during review meetings convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Railways Council. In a notice issued Thursday to general managers of all zonal railways, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd., and other major construction organizations, the Railway Board said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring several railroad projects through the Proactive Governance and On-Time Implementation Portal (PRAGATI). Drone visuals In addition to evaluating data management and analysis, geospatial applications and video conferencing inputs, Mr. Modi also viewed videos captured by drones from project sites to review progress. It is noted that regular monitoring and follow-up are not carried out for these projects and questions discussed before the Prime Minister, which leads to an embarrassing situation for the Ministry of Railways. Targets given by zonal railways / PSUs at meetings are frequently changed and this is the subject of negative comments at meetings, the notice said. The Railway Board was referring to 90 projects across India whose progress was discussed in 36 meetings (03/25/2015 to 02/24/2021). The listed projects included the Dedicated East Freight Corridor (1856 km), Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (272 km), Mumbai Urban Transport Project (Phase-II), Mumbai High Speed ​​Rail Project Ahmedabad (508 km), Madurai-Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai (144 km), Angamali-Sabarimala line (111 km) and others. The memo indicates that officers working on these projects can be sensitized to avoid procedural delays and follow up with other statutory authorities and state governments for the speedy completion of projects.

