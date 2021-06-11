PM Narendra Modi to speak at three sessions of the G-7 Summit

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at three sessions of the G-7 summit hosted by Britain this weekend, whose themes are respectively Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener.

Modi, who was supposed to attend the G-7 leaders’ summit in Cornwall in person, had decided not to travel to Britain after cases of covid-19 infection spiked in India in April-May. The Prime Minister will participate virtually in the summit.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Representatives of the European Union are also participating in the meeting from 11 to 13 June.

Besides India, South Korea, South Africa and Australia will attend parts of the summit as guests.

Before the meeting began on Friday, G-7 leaders had started arriving at the summit venue in Carbis Bay in southwest Britain. This is the first face-to-face meeting of G-7 leaders representing the world’s most advanced economies in two years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting the summit as Britain holds the rotating G-7 presidency this year.

On May 11, India reported to Modis the inability to travel to Britain for the event to which Johnson responded by saying he understood the situation and supported the Indian prime ministers’ decision to stay in India. He then assured that all efforts would be made to ensure that Modis’ participation in the Summit goes smoothly, as if he was really in the room, ”said a person familiar with the matter. As a result, the outreach sessions to which India and other invited countries are to attend will be in the hybrid format.

Prior to the summit, India had engaged in close collaboration with the G7 on several pillars of health, climate and environment, digital technology and economic resilience.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan represented India at the meeting of health ministers on June 4. India also participated in the working meetings.

Environment Minister Prakash Javedekar attended the meetings on climate change and the environment on May 21. India has been closely engaged with the UK and other G7 countries on issues, including areas for collaboration ahead of the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties to be held in Britain in November.

The ministerial meeting on digital took place on April 29 in the presence of the Minister of Telecommunications Ravi Shankar Prasad. Indian officials have also participated in other discussions on e-governance and regulation.

The G-7 meeting on Economic Resilience was attended by Senior Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal as an observer. The group had discussed ways to strengthen the resilience of global supply chains and preserve a free and open multilateral trading system.

India first took part in the G-7 outreach session in 2003, when then Prime Minister Atal behari Vajpayee was invited by the then French Presidency. This session focused on climate change and global economic growth.

Between 2005-2009, India was invited every year to G-7 outreach meetings attended by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In 2019, France invited Prime Minister Modi to the Biarritz G7 summit in 2019 as a goodwill partner “and the Indian Prime Minister participated in two awareness sessions, one on climate change and the another on digital transformation. Former US President Donald Trump invited Modi to attend the G7 awareness session at Camp David scheduled for June 2020 under the US presidency but it was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic .

