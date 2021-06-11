Fans shouldn’t boo players who kneel down, says Boris Johnson





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flip-flopped on his stance on England footballers ‘taking the knee’ ahead of Euro 2020 matches on Friday, saying fans should not heckle the players. Taking the knee has become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by American footballer Colin Kaepernick, who took the stand to protest police brutality and racism. The pose has since elicited a backlash from those who are skeptical of social justice movements. Johnson has been criticized by the Football Association and his predecessor Gordon Brown for failing to condemn fans who booed players by kneeling at the start of games. Marcus Rashford, England footballer and social activist, said it was “the right thing to do”. Earlier in the week, No.10 said that while Johnson “fully respects the right of those who choose to demonstrate peacefully and to make their feelings known,” he was not supporting players adopting the pose. “By taking the knee, precisely, [he] is more action-oriented than gesture-oriented. But on Friday Downing Street said “the Prime Minister respects everyone’s right to protest peacefully and to make their feelings known about injustices known,” adding that Johnson “would like to see everyone supporting the team to cheer them on, not boo “. advised Johnson’s position contrasted with that of Education Minister Gillian Keegan, who called the pose “a source of division.” She told the BBC, “Whether it was for the statues, whether it was the picture of the Queen, whether it was to kneel down, we ended up with these things that divide us”. Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labor opposition, criticized Johnson on Friday for a “lack of leadership” for failing to previously condemn fans who booed players by kneeling and accused him of damaging the odds of England in the competition. “We need to support them all, and all of us in a position to do so need to show leadership. . . the prime minister was wrong when he refused to call him, ”he told the Guardian. “He didn’t have the guts to call him, he hedged his bets and in doing so he undermined the team on the verge of this competition,” added Starmer.

