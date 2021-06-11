Widodo proud of the 44 km LRT project | Daily Express Online





Widodo proud of the 44 km LRT project Posted on: Friday June 11, 2021











JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo) expressed pride in the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project connecting Jakarta, Bogor, Depok and Bekasi (Jabodebek), which when completed will stretch for 44 km and offer 18 stops. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi made the remark after accompanying the president for a review of the Jabodebek LRT. “The president is proud because there will be a 44 km LRT transport with 18 stopping points. This light rail construction will be completed by the middle of next year, ”the minister said in an online press release on the YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta on Wednesday. According to Sumadi, the president’s pride is justified because such technology cannot be achieved by a nation like this. PUBLICITY Efforts need to be made, and the project proves that a consortium of national affiliates can build an LRT that is not inferior in quality to other countries, he said. “It is proven that in several countries, we are able to win tenders. Therefore, we agree that all public transport in major cities will continue in this spirit, ”he explained. The Jabodebek LRT will have 31 circuits, 26 of which have been completed to date, the Minister of Transport informed. PUBLICITY It shows that everything is done correctly, conservatively and has time to fit in, he said. Sumadi said the president ordered that efforts to provide public transport continue to be carried out in a consistent manner, alongside efforts to strengthen the country’s transport potential by appealing to both government and industry. private. “Now PT KAI is playing the role. Another time it could be another business. Therefore, in this current era, we provide opportunities for the private sector to play a role and be able to participate in national development, ”Sumadi noted.









