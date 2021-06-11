PM Narendra Modi meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda amid cabinet reshuffle speculation | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Home Secretary Amit Shah and BJP chairman JP Nadda amid speculation over a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, an exercise Modi did not has not undertaken since the formation of the government for the second time in May 2019.

There is also growing buzz about the Cabinet’s expansion in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with senior BJP officials during his two-day visit to the nation’s capital. Sources added, however, that Modi has been meeting EU ministers in different groups lately, and Nadda was there as well.

Deliberations among top BJP leaders at the Prime Minister’s residence came a day after Shah also met with allies of the Uttar Pradesh party, including Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, who was a minister in the first government Modi but was not inducted into the next one.

There has been no official word from the party on these deliberations.

The BJP has recently embarked on a review of its organization and the work of government in various states.

Nadda had also held a meeting with party secretaries general where, in addition to the relief work carried out by the saffron organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, its performance in recent assembly polls was reviewed.

As the party now prepares for the next round of parliamentary elections in five states early next year, including all major Uttar Pradesh, it is expected to take various steps to strengthen its social equation.