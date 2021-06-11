[Cek Fakta] Insults to President Joko Widodo sentenced to death? This is the fact





A video circulating with the headline insulting President Joko Widodo was sentenced to death. The video is circulating on Facebook. Youtube channel PALAIS PEN shared this video on Jun 10, 2021. The video is titled “FINALLY !! HIS SINGER 4 ENDS IN DISASTER” was watched by 17,000 people. On the cover page of the video, there is the following story. “Everyone agrees to go straight to Nusakambangan. Jokowi’s insults are ultimately sentenced to death.”



Search: From team search results medcom fact check, claims that insulting President Joko Widodo who was sentenced to death is false. In fact, there is no death penalty for those who insult the president. The 10 minute 5 second video contains absolutely no information or narration of the death penalty for those who insult the president. The video only contains controversy over criminal articles for insulting the president of the RKUHP. Reported Kompas.com, summarizes several cases of insults to President Joko Widodo. Several cases have resulted in criminal acts and the perpetrators have been identified as suspects because of threats and hate speech. Some have also issued a public apology on social media and promised not to repeat their actions. The controversy related to the article on insulting the president arose because it was proposed to include it in the draft penal code (RKHUP). The revised Criminal Code contains provisions concerning the article on insulting the president. Article 218 paragraph 1 provides: Anyone who publicly attacks the honor or dignity of the president or vice-president is punished by a maximum imprisonment of 3 (three) years and 6 (six) months or one Maximum fine of category IV. The criminal law is added for one year if insults are conveyed via social networks. This is stated in section 219. While the sensitive nature of the complaint is set out in Article 220 paragraph (1). Complaints can be made in writing by the President or the Vice-President. Conclusion: Claims that insulting President Joko Widodo has been sentenced to death are false. In fact, there is no death penalty for those who insult the president. This information is a hoax manufactured content (false content). Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content was created with 100% content and cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually, the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus job postings and the like.



