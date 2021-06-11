Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda amid buzz about possible cabinet expansion





The prime minister held meetings for more than five hours on Thursday. (Deposit) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is examining the performance of some ministries, particularly in the second wave of Covid, in a series of meetings starting on Thursday, according to sources amid reports of a possible expansion of the cabinet. A meeting tonight between the big three of the BJP – Prime Minister Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah and party leader JP Nadda – signals big changes to come based on the performance assessment of ministers. Some ministers were also present at today’s meeting. There is also talk of a major social program that will be announced in the coming days as the party prepares for important elections next year, including in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister held a similar meeting for over five hours yesterday at his home on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg with seven ministries and assessed the work done by them during the April-May Covid crisis, when the scale of cases virus and deaths caught the government off guard. Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri were among the Union ministers he met. Sources said it was an annual exercise which usually takes place before the anniversary of the Modi government, but has been delayed this time due to the pandemic. Since this is a performance review, it has fueled speculation about an expansion of the firm, which would have been long overdue. There are about half a dozen ministers who hold more than one ministry. The Prime Minister can have up to 79 ministers, which means there are more than two dozen vacant posts in the Union cabinet. The review meeting comes days after the prime minister announced that the center would take over state immunization control and provide free vaccines to everyone over 18 from June 21. Yesterday’s meeting, sources said, started at 5 p.m. and continued until 10 p.m. Mr. Nadda was also present. The ministries made brief presentations on various decisions made by them, government sources said. Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Environment , forests and climate change were discussed. Usually, the Council of Ministers meets every month after the Council of Ministers. But this time the meeting was held independently. The meetings follow fierce criticism of Prime Minister Modi’s government for handling the deadly second wave of the virus in India and the slow rollout of vaccines.

