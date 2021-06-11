Biden kicks off G7 day one

President Biden is meeting with six other world leaders on Friday for the Group of Seven summit in the UK, where developing an international strategy to tackle the COVID pandemic is the only issue on the agenda of the first day.

As part of this effort, some G7 countries will follow the lead of the United States and announce their own plans to donate coronavirus vaccines to developing countries at meetings on Friday.

Biden announced Thursday that the United States will donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with other countries following on Friday. He also said nations will unveil a broader global strategy to fight the pandemic.

To kick off the G7, made up of leaders from the US, UK, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, gathered on Friday morning for a Group “family photo” on Carbis Bay beach.

Leaders gathered for a “family photo” on Friday morning. PA

The photo was staged to keep the leaders at a social distance, and the leaders greeted each other with “nudges.”

Afterward, the group headed to the only work session of the day, where COVID efforts will be the only topic of discussion.

Speaking to White House reporters on Monday, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the commander-in-chief was confident about the G7 summit.

From left to right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meet for a coordination meeting of the EU before the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay hotel. PA

World leaders will later attend the reception and dinner of the British Royal Family. AFP via Getty Images

[W]”I think we will come out of the G7 when we exit the G7, in addition to the other meetings it will have on this trip, will show that the United States retains a deep capacity to help rally global democracies to resolve big problems, he noted.

In the evening, world leaders will be greeted for a reception and dinner by the British Royal Family at the Eden Project, a botanical garden with picturesque views.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be present, although the event is the work of Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall.

Reports alleged that Charles, who is next to the throne after his mother, was eager to meet with Biden to discuss his efforts against climate change.

Once king, Charles will lose his ability to push your own projects, including its current Terra Carta campaign to encourage businesses to be more environmentally friendly.

The future king met with Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, and a group of business and political leaders on Thursday.

During the summit, Charles said he wanted them all to take advantage of this “revolutionary opportunity to advance partnerships between government, business and private sector finance” and help establish a new green economy.

Britain’s Prince Charles, passionate about climate change efforts, poses with the President’s special climate envoy John Kerry. REUTERS

Given that he is not the ruling monarch, however, it would be a violation of royal protocol for any member of the Royal Family to meet with the US President before the Queen.

His Royal Highness will be present at Friday’s festivities, however, allowing him to meet Biden first.

After the G7, which ends on Sunday, the US president will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden to meet Queen Elizabeth again, this time for a more formal summit at Windsor Castle.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. REUTERS

Afterwards, the first lady will return to the United States, while the president will sail to Brussels for meetings with NATO leaders, including Turkish President’s lukewarm ally Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Biden will stay in Belgium for two nights before traveling to Geneva for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Much has been said about the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders, especially given the tense state of US-Russian relations.