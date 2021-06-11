Imran Khan a traitor, friend of Modi, according to Pakistani Oppn parties after assembly passed bill for Kulbhushan Jadhav





Pakistani opposition parties called Prime Minister ImranKhan a traitor and accused him of being a friend of his New Delhi counterpart Narendra Modi as his government brushed aside protests and passed a bill by the country’s National Assembly, giving former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal against the death sentence.

Opposition lawmakers waved slogans like Modi Ka Jo Yar Hai Ghaddar Hai (Modis Friend is a traitor) and Kulbhushan Ko Phansi Do (Hang Kulbhushan) as the ImranKhans government pushed through the house’s proposed law low of the Pakistani Parliament amidst the uproar.

The International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Bill 2020 aims to specifically grant the former Indian naval officer incarcerated in Pakistan the right to appeal the death sentence handed down to him by a neighboring country’s military court in April 2017.

The bill was one of 21 bills the Khan government passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, amid heckling and boycotting from protesting Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistani People’s Party MPs.

Jadhav has been detained by the Pakistani military since at least March 2016. He has been accused and convicted of being involved in espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan on behalf of an external intelligence agency of the India.

A military court sentenced him to death in April 2017. New Delhi appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which, on July 17, 2019, found that Islamabad had violated article 36 of the Vienna Convention on the 1963 consular relations, and the death sentence imposed on Jadhav would remain suspended until the conviction was reviewed.

The ICJ has also called on the Pakistani government to provide Jadhav with an appropriate forum to appeal against the death sentence imposed on him.

