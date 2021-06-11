Megawati asks Jokowi to add TNI-Polri members: don’t think about budget first





Jakarta – General President of PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri ask President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) the addition of police and military. According to him, it is not necessary to think first of the budget of the two agencies. “I said to Mr. Jokowi like this, ‘You must add whose names are both our TNI, and our police, the number of members. Do not Think about it budget first, ”said Megawati, in his speech upon receiving the honorary professor title at Defense University (IDU) on Friday (6/11/2021). Megawati then spoke of the difficulties in managing security in Papua. Indeed, according to him, security can be overcome by increasing the number of staff. “Can we now see 514, if the TNI is the Koramil (his name) here, I don’t know. The TNI AD in our Koramil has a Koramil. PYRO. I said yes to Pak Budi Gunawan. I said booty After all, this is Papuan business, ”he said. Megawati said TNI and Polri should recruit Papuan children to help secure their territory. Because they are the ones who understand the shortcomings of the state of the Papua region. “I think those are the ones who are the hosts, they know how to walk with rats. That’s what I said, they really need a guerrilla strategy. They know how to climb trees, opo can, especially in the mountains, can he, ”he said. Not even, according to him, bring in BKOs from outside the region who do not know the ins and outs of the Papua region. Mega then wondered how the strategy was being implemented to secure Papua. “So what’s the name of the font, BKO. If necessary come from there and from here, just BKO kids don’t know the area, those over there know the area, please help, here How? ‘Or’ What, it’s a strategy How? ‘Or’ WhatDon’t be shy, ”he said. Megawati said TNI-Polri did not need to determine the budget in advance. He said the agency should first go into the field before making a budget. This way you know what you need. “Mr. Bambang Soesatyo and Ms. Puan Maharani, 514 regencies / cities, now how many koramil do a koramil, so if the police are here, there is the police opo do not? I have complain What is it called, Polsek. The number of police is a police station, how many people, we should already have that, I still useto encourage, do not We don’t like the reverse system, ”he said. “What, was it proposed with a budget plan first? I think that’s wrong, you’re making it happen on the ground, which is necessary. no comment I think yes How? ‘Or’ What want to move forward, ”Mega continued. (eva / knv)

