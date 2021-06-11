Connect with us

Tony Blair urges Boris Johnson to consider jab restrictions

Tony Blair urges Boris Johnson to ‘review’ the ‘distinction’ between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in a bid to save June 21 ‘Freedom Day’ as former PM insists a system two-tier rules would not be discriminatory

  • Tony Blair said it “makes no sense to treat the two groups as if they were the same”
  • He said the prime minister should seek to ‘distinguish’ between vaccinated and unvaccinated
  • Former PM said it would not be discriminatory because people “chose not to” receive a jab

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor of Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

Tony Blair today urged Boris Johnson to “re-examine” the “distinction” between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in order to save his “Freedom Day” on June 21.

The former Labor PM said if Mr Johnson “finds it difficult” to meet the final milestone date on his roadmap to exit the lockdown, then he should consider jab-related restrictions.

Mr Blair said it “really doesn’t make sense to treat the two groups as if they were the same” because he insisted that a two-tier system of rules would not be discriminatory.

He said arrangements should be made for people who cannot receive a coronavirus vaccine for medical reasons.

But he suggested restricting the freedoms of people who can get the vaccine but choose not to do so would not be unfair because they have made an active choice to reject the vaccine.

Tony Blair today urged Boris Johnson to “review” the “distinction” between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in order to save his June 21 “Freedom Day”

There are growing fears that Mr Johnson, pictured today at the G7 summit in Cornwall, is opting to delay the final stage of his easing beyond June 21 due to the spread of the Indian variant of the disease and the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases

Mr Blair’s comments are likely to reignite a furious human rights and civil liberties debate over whether vaccination status should be used to determine access to society.

The UK’s vaccination campaign continues at a steady pace, with the latest government data showing that up to June 10, more than 70 million jabs had been administered with just over 41 million first doses.

Despite the successful deployment, there are growing concerns that Mr Johnson may decide to delay the final stage of his easing beyond June 21 due to the spread of the Indian variant of the disease and the increase in numbers of Covid-19 cases.

ITV News today asked Mr Blair what he would do about June 21 if he was still Prime Minister.

He replied: They have to look at the data as it is before, but what I mean is if you find yourself in a situation where you are having trouble meeting the June 21 date, try again to distinguish between vaccinated people. and those people who aren’t because it really doesn’t make sense to treat the two groups like they’re the same.

And when people say it right, you discriminate against unvaccinated people.

You must of course make arrangements for people who, for medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated.

But if someone just chooses not to get the shot, I mean frankly it’s their choice, you don’t discriminate against them, they chose not to.

Silkie Carlo, director of the civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, criticized Mr Blair’s suggestion and said ‘medical segregation ”should have“ no place in modern Britain ”.

“The idea of ​​dividing the country into vaccinated and unvaccinated would lead to a two-tier dystopian checkpoint society with no public health benefits,” she said.

