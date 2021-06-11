PM Modi meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Amid reports of a possible cabinet extension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the performance of some ministries, especially during the second wave of Covid-19, with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the head of BJP JP Nadda.

There is also growing buzz about the Cabinet’s expansion in Uttar Pradesh after Chief State Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Shah and Prime Minister Modi during his two-day visit to Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi has met with Union ministers in different groups lately, and the BJP leader was also present, according to a PTI report.

Deliberations among top BJP leaders at Prime Minister Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Residence took place a day after Shah also met with Uttar Pradesh party allies, including Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel who was minister in the first Modi government but was not enthroned in the next one.

The Prime Minister assessed the work done by ministers during the April-May Covid-19 crisis when the scale of virus cases and deaths were seen to have caught the Center off guard.

Some ministers were also present at today’s meeting. Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri were among the Union ministers met by Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP has recently embarked on a review of its organization and the work of government in various states.

The BJP leader also held a meeting with the party’s general secretaries where, in addition to the relief work carried out by the saffron organization during the coronavirus pandemic, its performance in the recent legislative elections was reviewed.

As the BJP now prepares for the next round of parliamentary elections in five states early next year, including Uttar Pradesh, it is expected to take various steps to strengthen its social equation.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.