The “Khashoggi of Turkey” detained at the Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan





Clifton, New Jersey, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Three Years After Turkish Government Pledged to Help Uncover Saudi Journalist’s Case Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey kidnapped an innocent in Kyrgyzstan and holds it in his Bishkek embassy. The Alliance for Shared Values, which represents Hizmet organizations in United States, condemns Turkey kidnapping and detention of Orhan Inandi , the former director of the prestigious Sapat schools. Mr. Inandi lived in Kyrgyzstan since 1992 and obtained Kyrgyz nationality in 2012. Any attempt to link him to alleged crimes in turkey is absurd. Mr. Inandi’s car was discovered with a flat tire and open doors in the courtyard of a high-rise residential complex in the Kyrgyzstan Capital city, Bishkek. Inandi’s son filed a missing person report after hearing his father for the last time on May 31st, 2021.M. Inandi’s wife appealed to the Kyrgyz authorities to help find her husband, who she says could be tortured inside the embassy to force him to renounce his Kyrgyz citizenship to pave the way for his return to turkey, a dark analogy to the murder of Khashoggi. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government continues witch hunt against criticism inside and outside turkey in violation of international law and human rights. Turkish media, academics, minority groups and peaceful participants in the Hizmet movement have been the targets of this persecution. On Erdogan’s orders, critics are the subject of political prosecution at the national level and those abroad are prosecuted extrajudicially and kidnapped by the Turkish national intelligence service. To date, more than 100 Hizmet participants have been kidnapped in 20 countries and illegally transferred to turkey. Members of American congress , human rights organizations, the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture have all condemned these kidnappings. United Nations working groups have published several the decisions against turkey that such transfers constitute violations of international law. *** The Alliance for Shared Values ​​(AFSV) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that serves as a voice for cultural organizations affiliated with Hizmet, a civil society movement inspired by the eminent preacher and peace advocate Fethullah Glen. The Alliance strives to promote peace and social harmony by helping to reduce misinformation and false stereotypes about one or all ethnic, cultural and religious communities. To learn more about the Alliance, please visit www.afsv.org . Related links http://www.afsv.org

SOURCE The Alliance for Shared Values

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

