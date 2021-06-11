China steps up efforts to influence media coverage and global narrative about itself: report









new York [US], Jun 11 (ANI): In recent years, China has dramatically increased its efforts to influence media coverage and the global narrative about itself, according to a new report.

Sarah Cook’s “China’s Global Media Footprint- Democratic Responses to Expanding Authoritarian Influence” report published in Sharp Power and Democratic Resilience Series, February 2021 edition talks about the exponential increase in China’s activities compared to the international media configuration social, reported Fabien Baussart in an article in La Géopolitique.

The report explains how non-state artists are helping to shape Beijing’s perspective and contribute to its efforts on the impact of the media by leveraging censorship, disinformation, propaganda and influence at the nodes keys.

For example, during the COVID-19 outbreak, a Wuhan doctor, nicknamed the Whistleblower, exposed the reality on the ground in China that President Xi Jinping was deliberately trying to cover up.

The doctor later died in February 2020 after discovering he was under investigation for “making false comments” and “disrupting social order,” reported The Geopolitics.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears to have made systemic efforts to present its propaganda globally while tightly administering its censorship system in the country. This extreme form of propaganda has very ingrained claws, writes Baussart.

As an authoritarian regime, in addition to internally silencing the real accounts of its citizens during the pandemic, China has also spared no opportunity to criticize the mismanagement of the epidemic by countries it viewed as bad guys. rivals, such as USA, UK, etc.

So, as in the case of power-hungry and insecure establishments, when the narrative begins to tilt against it, the media are mobilized to try to change the flow by portraying the enemy in a negative light. This is exactly what happened in China, during the pandemic as well as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, The Geopolitics reported.

At the time, while covering the protests in Hong Kong, CGTN (China Global Television Network), the government’s official media outlet, posted numerous articles on its Facebook page with videos linking protesters to terrorists, wrote Baussart.

That same year, in December, the Spanish, French and English CGTN Facebook page broadcast a documentary series alleging terrorist threats from Muslims in Xinjiang. Thanks to such clever attempts, China has repeatedly used the spread of incorrect information as a defense tactic to protect its interests.

China has also placed emphasis on developing a positive image of itself through various propaganda mechanisms. To Win African Hearts, a Beijing-based media company; StarTimes has gone beyond the distribution framework of the African continent by filling millions of homes with Chinese content to subtly impact people’s minds, leaving its imprint in their lives indistinguishable. Not only with content, but even through finances, China determined the nature of the programs watched and the narrative built around its success as an economic powerhouse.

In the process, cash-strapped media houses lost their independence and followed the line dictated by the finance provider. For example, in Thailand, news portals and cash-strapped media companies are excessively dependent on state-sponsored media outlets for resources and therefore content, reported The Geopolitics.

In addition to its aggressive efforts to build a good image, China has also used surveillance mechanisms against its perceived enemies, Baussart informed in the article.

In the United States, China carried out an unsuccessful phishing attack on President Joe Biden’s election campaign in 2020, as Google’s threat analysis group reported.

Thus, the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda controls both the powerful democratic powers of the world as well as the disadvantaged and disadvantaged states.

However, what is increasingly noticeable around the world is that Beijing’s media encroachments and its autocratic and tyrannical measures are the subject of constant resistance and opposition, a writes Baussart.

Increased exposure to Beijing’s tactics has also aroused the international community by making it aware of China’s influence on the nature and content of the news it consumes and the agenda behind it.

Last year, three Chinese spies who claimed to work for Chinese media but were in fact employed by China’s State Security Ministry were sacked by Britain.

In the same year, UK media regulator Ofcom revoked the license of China Global Television Network (CGTN) on the grounds that the license was issued on behalf of an entity that has no editorial authority over the content, but it appears that the channel was largely controlled by the CCP.

Earlier, in May 2020, after discovering hundreds of accounts pressuring voices critical of the CCP during the pandemic, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook quickly deleted all of those accounts. Facebook also changed its strategy in June by announcing that it will now begin labeling media pages that are either wholly or partly state-controlled, The Geopolitics reported.

It is widely recognized today, led by Xi Jinping, that the Chinese government has relied heavily on spreading misinformation on several major issues, including COVID-19, protests in Hong Kong, Taiwanese democracy, and more.

In the midst of a pandemic and a global race for supremacy, it is time for the world to realize that Beijing seeks to abuse the unqualified freedom of institutions in democracies to establish and constrain its vision and silence its criticism, wrote Baussart. (ANI)







