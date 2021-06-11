Donald Trump Jr. Approved Black Rifle Cafe Opens This Weekend In North Richland Hills, Plano Next





A veteran-owned coffeehouse known for its right-wing views opens its first North Texas store in North Richland Hills on Saturday.

Black Rifle Coffee Company, which has received backing from conservative figures including Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Sean Hannity, has shown support for the police, military and the right to own guns .

Black Rifle Coffee Company was founded to make great coffee for hardworking people who love America, Founder and CEO Evan Hafer, a former Green Beret, said in a press release. These are core values ​​for Texans; that’s why we made it our home.

A representative for the company said it will also open a site in Plano this year. In August of last year, it opened a site in San Antonio, just north of the airport.

The company made national news last year after a reporter from Irving-based media firm The Blaze tweeted an image of suspected Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse wearing a Black Rifle Coffee shirt with the caption Kyle Rittenhouse drinking America’s best coffee and a discount code for the company.

Hafer rejected any connection to Rittenhouse and said: Were not in the business of profiting from the tragedy.

Black Rifle first gained attention in 2017, when the company pledged to hire 10,000 veterans in response to Starbucks’ announcement of plans to hire 10,000 refugees. The Starbucks initiative came shortly after former President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees from entering the United States.

The coffee company prioritizes redistribution, especially to veteran groups. North Richland Hills store will donate $ 10,000 to Warriors Heart, a non-profit organization that helps get treatment for people with drug and alcohol abuse, PTSD or traumatic brain injury , according to the press release.

The new North Richland Hills store is a symbol of our commitment to the State of Texas and communities like it that share our core values, Hafer said in the statement. We were proud to be here and to give back in any way we can.

Black Rifle Coffee will open at 5 a.m. on Saturday at 5121 Rufe Snow Drive, with the first 50 customers receiving a Yeti tumbler and free coffee refills for one year.

