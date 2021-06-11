Donald Trump says he writes like crazy as he claims to be jealous of the Pence book deal





Contrary to rumors he is relaxing in the sun and soaking up adulation at his private club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Donald Trump says he’s writing like crazy right now even though he also says that he turned down two of the most unlikely book contracts. editors.

This is according to a statement by the ex-president on Friday, who said that I have refused two book contracts, from the most unlikely of publishers, in the sense that I do not want to make such a contract at the moment. I write like crazy anyway, though, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books. In fact, I’m working on a much bigger project right now!

One of the reasons for this seemingly random public comment is that Mr. Trump is said to be jealous of his major contract with Vice President Mike Pences, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. No such deal has been reported for Mr. Trump.

The Pence pound deal reportedly annoyed him, the Times correspondent wrote on social media on Friday.

advised

In April, it was reported that Mr Pence had signed a seven-figure, two-pound deal with Simon & Schuster, becoming one of the few Trump officials to secure such a contract after the administrations’ latest ignominious chapter of the pro attacks. Trump against the Capitol.

Anonymous sources in the publishing industry told CNN at the time that the deal was worth around $ 4 million.

If anyone knows the power of a memoir, it’s Donald Trump. His ghost book, The Art of the Deal, made him an accomplished businessman in the public eye, even though Mr. Trump actually has a business record of bankruptcies and wars with former partners.

(The ghostwriter of the book, Tony Schwartz, has since disowned Mr. Trump and the book.)

The latest news is another break in the post-presidential tradition for Mr. Trump.

Normally, former presidents spend their time giving speeches, writing their memoirs, setting up a presidential library, and perhaps flying off somewhere to lend their prestige in an international crisis.

This is not the case with Donald Trump. He reportedly continued to do what he spent a lot of time doing during his tenure: hanging out and seeking praise from his staunch supporters.

The former president now spends much of his time at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There, guests captured him walking around the park to enthusiastic applause, taking selfies with guests, handing out cash, and even wearing the same outfit for days in a row, that is. so comfortable.

Some have suggested that he may not have a presidential library at all, given the difficulty he may now have in raising private funds for such a project.

