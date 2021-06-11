Eastern Province of China aims to increase GDP per capita by 30% by 2025





Zhejiang Province in eastern China plans to increase its GDP per capita by 30% and narrow the income gap between rural and urban residents as it becomes a pilot area for the grand vision of the President Xi Jinping of common prosperity. The province aims to increase its GDP per capita to 130,000 yuan ($ 20,340), the level of moderately developed countries, by 2025, according to Guiding lines jointly released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, Chinese Cabinet, Thursday. Last year, Zhejiang’s per capita GDP was around 100,000 yuan, according to Caixin’s calculations based on economic data published by the state newspaper China Daily. The province has a population of 64.56 million, making it the 8th most populous in the country, with 72.17% of people living in urban areas and 27.83% in rural areas, according to statistics from the provincial government. In addition to the GDP per capita target, Zhejiang also aims to increase average disposable income per capita to 75,000 yuan by 2025, according to a provincial government statement released on Friday. This compares to the average per capita disposable income for urban residents of 62,699 yuan last year and 31,930 yuan for rural residents, according to provincial data. Inequality between regions and the income gap between rural and urban areas is a major problem in China. In a speech last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for the country to promote common prosperity, as this is an essential requirement of socialism, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. Promoting common prosperity for all is a long-term and arduous task, which requires the selection of certain areas for early and pilot implementation and demonstration, according to the guidelines. According to the guidelines, the Eastern Province aims to reduce the gap between urban and rural development, raise living standards and improve social welfare. It will also deepen the reform of the income distribution system and make reasonable adjustments to excess income. Contact reporter Cai Xuejiao ([email protected]) and editor Lu Zhenhua ([email protected]) Download our app for getting late-breaking alerts and reading news on the go. Get our free weekly newsletter must read. You have accessed an article available only to subscribers SEE OPTIONS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos