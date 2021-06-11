Satirical publication denounces the poor governance of the Pakistani government





ANI | Updated: June 12, 2021 12:35 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): Examining the poor governance of Imran Khan, a satirical article in a Pakistani publication criticized the fact that the US spy agency CIA is finally on the verge of obtaining air bases to house the US drones in Pakistan after being offered a range of plots inside the city of Bahria in the suburb of Karachi in Sindh province. An article in The Dependent, a satirical Pakistan Today publication criticized federal and provincial governments for failing to condemn the Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) land grabbing mission, a private town project that has been accused of barbaric use of force to encroach on villagers’ lands. Under the guise of development projects, the government seized the lands of Sindh. The various programs include the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Island Megaprojects, Coastal Belt Projects, Pakistan Army Cantonment Development, and other Bahria megaprojects. The satire mocked the Pakistani government and military by creating a storyline in which CIA Director Willaim Burns who is visiting the country after meeting with military leaders in Islamabad made an effort to visit the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) of Pakistan to meet with the founder and president of the city of Bahria, Malik Riaz, “the most powerful man in the country.” Sticking to the journalistic form, the article was also successful to get a quote from a CIA official commenting on Burns’ meeting with Riaz. “Of course we would have gotten any base anywhere in Pakistan if we had offered the price enough, but in Bahria Town we believe we are dealing with the empire that will replace Askari as the real ones. leaders of Pakistan, ”he added. the CIA official said. In developing the concept, the satire said business mogul Riaz specifically prepared an ad, available exclusively with The Dependent, showing Burns an array of options for setting up bases in the city of Bahria. air bases in the Af-Pak region “, begins the announcement, confirming” the return of possession of the first two fields in mid-June 2021 “.

The ad features a majestic drone view focusing on the available plots where U.S. drones can be set up to ensure the CIA helps extend the war in Afghanistan from the comfort of their luxury lounges in Bahria Heights. The ad further shows CGI footage of William Burns and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken driving around the city of Bahria Torkham in an M1A2 Abrams with a set of production TUSK explosive reactive armor installed in the tank. “International standard weapon manufacturing points like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon will give you a sense of war community, and a feeling of being at home. An international standard replica from the US Foreign Service Institute (FSI) will educate your future with your ambitions in mind. The Grand Head Quarters, the largest military building in the world, near you will keep war zeal alive, ”the ad adds. “Bahria Town, where dreams come true, where lives culminate. Bahria Town, the new identity of Af-Pak geopolitics, the new owners of Pakista n.” As part of a plot from Karachi to Kashmor, Bahria Town , DHA City and other megaprojects have been launched to convert the Sindhi people into a minority on behalf of Pakistan. Since April 2021, Bahria Town Karachi has been in the media spotlight for forcibly occupying land, with city officials even shooting and manhandling villagers who have lived there for generations. There has been a huge increase in public support for the villagers and increased discontent with the government, which local media reported to be “more complicit than unhappy”. (ANI)

