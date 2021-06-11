PM Modi meets Interior Minister Amit Shah, party leader JP Nadda, reports ANI | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a meeting with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda at his residence, ANI news agency reported citing people familiar with it. with developments.

The meeting comes hours after the Prime Minister met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister also met with Interior Minister Amit Shah and the BJP party leader on Thursday later on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath’s visit comes as the BJP holds a series of review meetings to speculate that a cabinet reshuffle is on the agenda in Uttar Pradesh ahead of parliamentary elections due next year .

His two-day visit to Delhi and meetings with Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda also come amid reports of dissent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, a report says. of HT. The report states that the incidents of dissent occurred as a result of Uttar Pradesh’s handling of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. He also pointed out that not only the opposition but also the party’s own members were questioning the way the government had handled the pandemic. The state government refuted these claims and said the administration controlled the second wave within a week.

Following the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “I am sincerely grateful to the respected Prime Minister for providing time and kind advice amidst his busy schedule. He also later met with President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Prime Minister also met in person with several Union ministers to take stock of the work done by them over the past two years, according to a report by the PTI news agency. The report also states that three of these meetings have been held so far at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and BJP President JP Nadda was also present at these meetings.