Report: Trump was even more of a corrupt mother than previously thought





In March, after Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter for inciting an insurgency, Miller told Fox News: Will President Trump be back on social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform. And that’s something that I think will be the hottest post on social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everyone is going to wait and watch to see what exactly President Trump is doing. But it will be its own platform. I can’t go much further than what I was able to share, but I can say it will be huge once it starts. There were a lot of high level meetings that he had in Mar-a-Lago with some teams of people who came, and it wasn’t just a company that approached the president, there were many companies. But I think the president knows which direction he wants to go here, and this new platform is going to be great and everyone wants it. It will bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.

This platform turned out to be a blog, which Trump shut down after a month because so many people didn’t care.

Meeeeemories, like the corners of my mind

Misty memories and watercolors …

Elsewhere!

Harvard expert quits FDA panel as Biogen Drug Furor grows (Bloomberg)

G7 pledges to send 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine to low-income countries (Axios)

How Bill and Melinda French Gates split a $ 148 billion fortune (Bloomberg)

Biden and Merkel to meet at the White House in July (Politico)

No, Fauci is not enjoying an upcoming book on the lessons he learned from his public service (NYT)

Right-wing company masquerades as left-wing group on Facebook to divide Democrats (The Guardian)

People of Praise Executives Let Me Down: Christian Group Linked To Judge Amy Coney Barrett Faces Sexual Misconduct (The Washington Post)

Steven Mnuchin Treats His Government Benefits To The End (TDB)

Goldman CEO and DJ David Solomon to release new single on the eve of back-to-work plan (NYP)

If you intend to see the most beautiful city in the world, come to Amsterdam. If drinking and misbehaving dressed like a penis is your intention, look elsewhere! (Guardian)

