Budget 2021-22: what costs less and what will cost more? – Pakistan





While the 2021-2022 budget was presented to the National Assembly on Friday, one thing was clear: the government aimed to please the greatest number of the population.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said “everyone would be happy” with the budget and the tax cuts on several industries seemed to reflect this.

The budget provided exemptions and relief measures for almost all industries, and new businesses and products entering the tax net appeared to be far fewer in comparison. The automotive sector has been a big beneficiary with tax exemptions for small cars and four-wheelers.

However, all was not good news for the average consumer, especially with the imposition of a Federal Excise Tax (FED) on cellular services and e-cigarettes.

Here, Dawn.com takes a look at which items will get cheaper and which will get more expensive in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Cocoa paste and butter

Regulatory duties on the importation of cocoa paste, butter and powder will be reduced. This could mean lower prices for chocolate and other baked goods. If you like to treat yourself, it will probably cost you less at least financially.

A man demonstrates chocolate in this archive photo. Reuters Automobiles

Small cars :

Locally manufactured cars with an engine displacement of 850cc or less will be exempt from value added tax (VAT) while sales tax on these cars will also be reduced from 17pc to 12.5pc.

In addition, four-wheeled vehicles will also be exempt from federal excise taxes. So if you were looking to buy a new vehicle for yourself, it will be easier on your wallet than you might think.

Situation: automakers ignore middle-class buyers

Electric vehicles:

Imports of electric vehicles will be exempt from value added tax while sales tax on locally produced electric vehicles will be 1%.

“On money” on car sales:

The government will also impose a “cash” tax on vehicles that are transferred without registration. “On money” or premium refers to a process by which impatient shoppers with excess cash on hand willingly pay car dealers extra money for instant delivery instead of waiting months.

An archive photo of a Toyota showroom. Dawn / File mobile services

The federal excise tax on mobile phone calls over three minutes has been set at Rs 1 per call, Rs 0.1 on each SMS and Rs 5 on each GB of internet data. The budget document says the decision is made to “reap a reasonable income” from the telecommunications sector and would result in “light taxation of a wide range of the population.”

The mobile services decision, if implemented, would affect more than 98 million people. AFP

However, hours after the budget was presented, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar denied that the FED would be applied to internet data, saying the prime minister and the federal cabinet did not approve it.

“It will not be included in the final draft of the finance bill (budget) which is submitted to parliament for approval,” he tweeted.

The decision, if implemented, would affect more than 98 million people.

E-cigarettes

Electronically heated tobacco products (electronic cigarettes) will also be included in the tax net.

A woman presents an e-cigarette pack, a rod-shaped electronic substitute, slightly longer than a normal cigarette. Reuters Telecom

The federal excise tax on telecommunications will be reduced by 1pc against 17pc previously applicable.

Withholding tax (WHT) on telecommunications services will also be reduced to 3pc.

Juice

The budget document noted that the fruit juice industry faced an “unfavorable situation” as a result of the pandemic as fruit juice prices also rose after the imposition of the federal excise tax. In FY22, the EDF on fruit juices will be withdrawn.

As temperatures peak this summer, staying hydrated will cost you less!

Electricity

The withholding tax threshold on the monthly electricity bill for domestic users not on the Active Taxpayer List (ATL) will be reduced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 25,000.

This means that a consumer whose electricity bill is Rs25,000 or more and who is not on the ATL will have to pay withholding tax.

Banking

Withholding tax on cash withdrawals and non-cash banking transactions will be abolished.

Withholding tax on cash withdrawals will be abolished. Dawn / Air travel file

The withholding tax on domestic air travel will be abolished. This could translate into cheaper air travel within the country.

