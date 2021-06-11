Boris Johnson hints he could tear up EU trade regulation with Northern Ireland





A source from Whitehall working on post-Brexit policy said: “The Northern Ireland Protocol must work in a proportionate way which does not disrupt life in Northern Ireland and undermine the peace process”. Mr Macron, who has been the loudest of the G7 world leaders visiting Northern Ireland, appeared to issue veiled warnings when he arrived in Cornwall on Friday. In a tweet, he posted a photo of himself with EU leaders in Cornwall, writing: “As always, same union, same determination to act, same enthusiasm! The G7 can begin.” At one point, he was seen in the middle of a conversation with Joe Biden, the US President, who EU leaders say will intervene on their side to resolve Brexit tensions. At the heart of the clash is the protocol, which demands customs controls on goods traveling from Britain to Northern Ireland in order to keep the land border open on the island of Ireland. Britain wants the EU to take a more flexible approach, fearing the UK’s integrity will be compromised by checks. Brussels wants to stick to the original deal as it negotiates longer-term solutions. At a press briefing on Friday, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson played down the possibility of a breakthrough at meetings on Saturday. A grace period allowing chilled meat, including sausages and mince, to cross the Irish Sea from Britain is expected to expire at the end of the month. The spokesman said the hope was to find “radical and urgent solutions within the framework of the protocol”, but added to give up such controls: “We keep all options on the table”. Meanwhile, Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister officially responsible for Brexit issues, said he believed “pragmatic figures” within the EU were willing to work with the government to resolve the difficulties caused by the protocol. Mr Gove said: “Sometimes when people look at the protocol they think it’s all or nothing at all. We have solved some of the challenges that were there, but there are other challenges that need to be addressed effectively. . “I think there is a will among pragmatic figures within the European Union to make sure that we can make these arrangements work so that they do not negatively impact the lives of people in the world. all the communities of Northern Ireland. “

