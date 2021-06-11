China Expands Tibet’s Political Education Campaign





In the capital of Tibet, Lhasa, there is an image that is omnipresent: the portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his fellow leaders. China is expanding political education campaign to mark the 70th anniversary of its control over the region. On a rare and tightly-chaperoned government tour last week, a Reuters reporter met civilians and religious figures who have pledged loyalty to the Communist Party and Xi. This is an exchange with a monk at Jokhang temple: [Reuters reporter:] “Who is your spiritual leader? Is this the 14th Dalai Lama? “ [Lhakpa:] “Xi Jinping!” [Reuters reporter:] ” Really ? Let me ask you again, who is your spiritual leader? “ [Lhakpa:] “I am not drunk. I am very conscious. I speak to you freely.” The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, fled Tibet in 1959 after an uprising against Chinese rule failed. He has since established a government – the Tibetan Central Administration or CTA – in exile based in Dharamsala, India. Beijing called him a dangerous separatist and said that upon his death the government would choose his own successor. At Tibet’s College of Buddhism, a large religious training school on the outskirts of Lhasa, Chinese flags fluttered atop temples. Vice-principal of middle school Kelsang Wandui said that around 40% of the school’s curriculum is devoted to political and cultural education. “We are now under the leadership of the Communist Party, of course, so we have to educate ourselves about the politics.” The CTA said that “the political re-education campaign has been reinvigorated to sinicize Tibet.” Here’s Robert Barnett, Professional Research Associate at SOAS University London: “They can’t even be a monk or a nun if they don’t show that political loyalty and they certainly can’t go to college unless they fully demonstrate that they are politically loyal // They train these people or hope to train these people to become preachers of the Communist Party and its new version of Tibetan Buddhism. “” Beijing has always denied any accusation of rights violations in Tibet and says the Chinese are free to practice approved religions, including Buddhism.

