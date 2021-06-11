Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Says Jokowi will Create Omnibus Law on ITE Law

Merdeka.com – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud Md said that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi intends to make the law on information and electronic transactions (ITE) more comprehensive within the framework of the omnibus law.

“At the last cabinet meeting there was indeed a suggestion like this, sir, why do we want to revise the ITE law. Why not all of them? I see. For example, now there is an aviation safety law, there are intelligence matters from outside parties, there are personal and confidential secrets. of consumers, there are illegal wiretapping, there are money transactions for terrorism and money laundering. So why not do it all at the same time? Mahfud in the office of the Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Jakarta, Friday (6/11/2021).

“But then our president’s directive will make an omnibus law later for all of this, we are currently talking about a law called the ITE law which provokes reactions to the implementation on the ground by the community,” he said. he continued.

Mahfud stressed that the government would establish a number of rules included in the ITE law through the Omnibus law. However, time constraints make the execution of these intentions further delayed.

“Is this one, a lot of that, if it happens now, can’t be punished? Yes. There is already a law. But sectoral. The law itself, the intelligence law itself, this law itself, this law itself. Tomorrow will be put in place in such a way that it is prospective for the future and that it can be an umbrella for all the problems of FIE ”, he said. -he declares Mahfud.

Reporter: Nanda Perdana Putra [ray]