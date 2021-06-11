Rift in Punjab BJP as senior leaders call on central management to repeal farm laws

Chandigarh: The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far supported its central leadership on the farmers issue after the latter refused to rescind agricultural laws it enacted in September last year. despite large-scale protests.

Also recently, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has given no indication of his government’s intention to roll back the laws, which continues to create an impasse between the government and protesters.

For the first time, the split within the leadership of the Saffron Party in the Punjab has become public. Many senior party leaders have openly supported the farmers’ protests and called on the Center to repeal the laws, saying the party would otherwise suffer a setback in the Punjab Assembly elections due early in the year. next year.

Already, there are ongoing protests outside the homes of more than a dozen Punjab BJP leaders. They are followed and chased wherever they come to hold public meetings.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -BJP cabinet minister Anil Joshi said Thread that if the Center has failed to convince farmers that agricultural laws are meant for their improvement, there is no need to step up the fight. “It’s better if the government repeals the laws and ends the case.”

It is not prudent for any government to leave the issue in abeyance for long. The Punjab already experienced large-scale violence in the 1980s and 1990s. I also lost my father during this time. Who will be responsible if certain elements lead the protest in the wrong direction? We have already seen a glimpse of it at Fort Rouge on Republic Day. This issue must therefore be resolved by whatever means, ”he said on the phone from Amritsar.

Joshi, who is a former MP for Amritsar (North), also said the farmers’ problem would not have escalated if the Punjab BJP leadership had put the farm leaders in their trust before they moved to Delhi.

It was because of their neglect that the protest spilled out of Punjab and gained ground around the world, and hampered the developmental image of the BJP government at the Center, Joshi said.

He said that at a time when party heads of state are being heckled, mistreated and not allowed to hold small positions in their constituencies or regions, the party is unable to fight against the next ones. legislative elections.

“We have already seen how badly the BJP performed in the municipal elections in February this year, where it won only 45 of the 2,500 seats it contested,” Joshi said.

He added that a party does not work like that. It is high time to solve the problem of the farmers at the earliest, otherwise we will continue to face a similar situation.

Worrying situation

Another minister of the previous government, said veteran BJP leader Master Mohan Lal. Thread, I do not hesitate to say that the protest of the farmers does not serve the BJP in Punjab. The situation of BJPs in Punjab is worrying.

“Everywhere we go, farmers are blocking the roads and managing our vehicles. We are being abused. When party leaders cannot move around freely and make the party ideology known to the general public, we cannot even think about contesting the election, forgetting to win, said the former Pathankot District MP.

Thread asked him why the BJP high command is not sensitive to the issue. Mohan Lal said: “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a charismatic leader. He has the gift of turning impossibilities into possibilities. It can solve the problem with a snap of a finger. But I think he has not yet been properly briefed on the matter.

He said: My appeal to my senior party leaders, both at the Center level and at the state level, is that this protest is not in the best interests of anyone: the country, the farmers and the party.

“The government is for the welfare of the people. This law was passed for the welfare of farmers. If farmers say that this law is not in their best interest, then I think the government has a duty to introspect its decision, ”he added.

Government is for the welfare of the people. They make laws, make amendments and even repeal them if people don’t like them, Mohan Lal said.

On how the current stalemate between farmers and government can be resolved, he said: “I call on both sides to step back from their current position and resume talks.

Question of political survival

Political analyst Ashutosh Kumar said that as the Punjab’s parliamentary elections approach, it is now almost certain that the BJP will go alone after its oldest alliance partner, the SAD, severed ties with it on the question of farmers.

Given the unanimous opposition of all Punjab parties to the agricultural laws, the BJP also has no opportunity to strike an alliance.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the leaders of the BJP make such statements out of concern for their political survival. They fear the backlash, which could cause them to lose the elections, as a large part of the voters is directly or indirectly linked to the agricultural economy.

Moreover, the question is no longer limited to farmers alone. He also found his way among the largely Hindu trading class or arthias, who are closely associated with farmers.

Ashutosh added that the BJP may be a nationally dominant party, but in Punjab its position is very weak. Moreover, the “Modi magic” never worked here, even when there was a strong “Modi wave” elsewhere, as politics in Punjab is not personality driven.

“This is why leaders like Anil Joshi are forced to launch a public appeal to end the deadlock in agricultural legislation. They know that Modi’s name will not allow them to vote. They will have to work hard to regain the trust of the people which has been lost because of the laws, ”he said.

He also explained that during the Lok Sabha elections, political arithmetic is different. But in state elections, constituency-level issues count, constituency-level voters count. Unless the party is not strong at the constituency level, winning elections becomes very difficult.

In the Punjab, there is currently no possibility of an electoral wave. This is why BJP leaders have started waving red flags, sensing their weak position due to protests by farmers, said Ashutosh, who is also a professor of Indian politics at Panjab University in Chandigarh.

“Vested political interests keep the demonstrations alive”

On the other hand, the state leadership of the BJP believes that the farmers’ protest was deliberately prolonged by “elements of law”.

BJP Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma said Thread that the opinions expressed by some of his party colleagues are their personal opinions and do not reflect the views of the parties.

As the elections come, the party will run for the 117-seat election with vigor and enthusiasm and also gain popular support, Sharma said.

He said: Since our Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, he has worked hard to double the income of farmers. It was our BJP government that initiated cash transfer grants for farmers, which benefited many small farmers.

Regarding the farmers’ protests, he said, our government has made a very clear proposal to the protesting farmers to suspend the farm laws for two years and to form a committee that will review the laws and give its recommendation.

He said the offer should have ended the stalemate. I have to say that there are deep political interests that are deliberately keeping the protests alive and defaming the BJP as an anti-farm party, which is far from the reality.

I want to ask Congress what it has done for farmers? Where was the promise of the Congressional government in Punjab to give up the debt of all farmers? Why under the regime of Congress, the suicides of farmers did not stop? On the other hand, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has worked hard to double farmers’ incomes, Ashwani said.

He said, I call on the farmers’ organizations to resume talks with the government with an open minded approach. Talks cannot take place under conditions where discussion cannot advance.