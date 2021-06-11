Pak National Assembly Grants Kulbhushan Right to Appeal Against Sentencing and Death Sentence | India News





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government led by Imran Khan has finally followed up on speculation circulating in the country for many months that it is helping India on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue through legislation by granting him a right of appeal in a civil court against a death sentence passed. up to him by a military tribunal. Amid an uproar from opposition lawmakers, the government bulldozed the Jadhav-related bill, along with 20 other bills, in the National Assembly on Thursday. Opposition members staged a walkout and signaled a lack of quorum on three occasions, but each time the president declared the hall in order and continued the proceedings. This forced the opposition to resort to a loud protest. They gathered in front of the speakers and started throwing slogans such as “Modi ka jo yaar hai gaddar hai, gaddar hai (He who is friend of Modis is a traitor)” and “Kulbhushan ko phansi do (Hang Kulbhushan)” . Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal claimed the government had included the bill in the legislative agenda tasked with relieving the alleged Indian spy. The bill, “The International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020”, was introduced by Justice Minister Farogh Naseem in the chamber. In July 2019, the ICJ observed in its judgment that Pakistan was under an obligation to provide Jadhav with an effective possibility of review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentence. In order to give full effect to the judgment, said the Minister of Justice, it was necessary to provide a mechanism for reviewing and reconsidering Pakistan’s choice. “This can only be done by law,” Naseem said, adding that it was mandatory to pass a law in order to provide new consular access to Jadhav under the ICJ ruling. Opposition members accused the government of granting an “NRO” to Kulbhushan, while the minister said they spoke the language of India and achieved its goals. The NRO refers to the National Reconciliation Ordinance under which Benazir Bhutto (and many others) was able to return to Pakistan after his exile, after the charges against them were dropped. The term is now commonly used to describe an attempt to use an order to evade someone from legal process. Naseem said he was shocked by the opposition’s behavior and it seemed the opposition had not read the ICJ verdict. “If we had not promulgated the ordinance and requested the passage of the legislation, India could have gone to the UN Security Council and asked the ICJ to take action against Pakistan for contempt of court, ”the justice minister said. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said opposition parties speak the language of India. “India wants us not to pass this law, while members of the opposition are following the same agenda,” he said. The government had already enforced the law with the promulgation of an ordinance in May last year, shortly after the ICJ’s verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Amid stiff resistance from opposition parties, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice approved on 21 October last year the bill to review Jadhavs’ conviction. Jadhav, according to Pakistan, was arrested on March 3, 2016 in the Balochistan Mashkhel region. New Delhi, however, said he was a retired Indian naval officer kidnapped in Iran. A secret Pakistan military court sentenced him to death in April 2017. His appeals against his conviction were dismissed by the military appeals court. On India’s appeal, the ICJ prevented Pakistan from executing him.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos