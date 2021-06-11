



DONALD Trump’s PAC urges donors to “surprise” the former president with donations on his birthday.

Save America is the Political Action Committee (PAC) created by Trump.

Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United StatesCredit: Getty When is Donald Trump’s birthday and how old is he?

Trump was born on June 14, 1946. He will celebrate his 75th birthday this year.

At the time of his election, he was the oldest president to take office.

He was born in New York at Jamaica Hospital in Queens to Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod.

Trump has four siblings, Maryanne, Fred Jr., Elizabeth and Robert.

The former president has five children, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron.

Trump plans to start organizing rallies again and has continued to hint at a race in 2024 for the White House.Credit: Reuters When did Donald Trump create the Trump Organization?

Trump was briefly enrolled in the New York Military Academy before attending Fordham University. After two years, he transferred to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

After graduating in 1968, he became president of his father’s real estate business, Fred Trump, in 1971.

The company originally owned middle-class rental housing in the outskirts of New York City, but when Trump took over he expanded his father’s business by building and renovating skyscrapers. sky, hotels, casinos and golf courses.

The former president still owns the Trump Organization.

What is Donald Trump’s net worth?

Trump has an estimated net worth of $ 2.1 billion, according to Forbes.

In 2015, NBC News reported that Trump claimed in a press release that he was worth over $ 10 billion, but this has yet to be verified.

The New York Times published information on Trump’s tax returns, but it didn’t provide any details about his net worth.

