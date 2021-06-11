



I spent a year and a half writing a book on climate hypocrisy, the central argument being that personal “purity” is virtually impossible to achieve in a system designed to promote fossil fuels. We should, in my opinion, spend less time pointing fingers at minor transgressions, and invest more time in identifying leverage points for system-wide change. You could say, then, that I had a professional and political interest when I heard that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in hot water for fly by private jet to a climate summit, although a train is a viable alternative. It made me wonder: Does it matter how Johnson travels, given that his country does better than most when it comes to global decarbonization?

Is there a risk that by discussing this choice we will take our eyes off the systemic issues we really should be talking about? In general, I tended to side with Greta Thunberg when she said she didn’t care about celebrities who were climate activists flying in private jets. I’m not saying we don’t need to put the brakes on private aviation. (We do.) And I’m not saying either that choosing to travel by commercial plane or travel by land wouldn’t be good. (It would.) It’s just the emphasis on their hypocrisy that is too often used to distract or deflect systems-level discussions. So in that sense, I don’t know how much I fear Johnson is stealing in private. I understand, after all, that running a country is difficult. And I also understand that there are logistical and time-related challenges in taking public transport. Even in a world where private flights are very limited, I wouldn’t be shocked if senior government officials were among the last to, um, get off the plane. What matters to me, however, is how Johnson, who relentlessly pursues a British brand of upper-class populism, seemed to revel in the controversy and push a dangerous idea that technology will save us: “If you attack my arrival by plane, I respectfully point out that the UK is actually leading the development of sustainable aviation fuel. One of the points of our 10 point plan for our green industrial revolution is to achieve also the zero roll, like net-zero. Yet, as the International Council for Clean Transport Dan Rutherford recently told Treehugger in an interview, even the most optimistic scenarios for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will also require us to implement significant reductions in fuel economy. demand side to reduce emissions. Much like the gossip about supersonic aviation, it’s extremely difficult to imagine a world where private aviation is still commonplace and where emissions are reduced to zero via SAFs. In other words, he knew the emphasis on his hypocrisy would create a distraction, and he used it to his advantage. So am I surprised that a world leader and Johnson in particular are traveling by private jet? Not really. Would I wish he didn’t? Absolutely. But Johnson is taking the opportunity to own the libraries that choose to make better choices and promote a false and unworkable view of the high-power status quo. It’s also just sad to see a leader not really taking the lead. And it’s not like he doesn’t understand the power of symbolic examples. In the past, Johnson has actually used his travel choices to promote cycling: He knows what he does will be noticed. So it’s hard to imagine this controversy as anything other than a quiet, high-carbon way to grab headlines and focus our attention on an unrealistic and technologically cumbersome path that doesn’t require real change. It is not the hypocrisy that is the problem. It is the obvious lack of political will to really tackle the problem.

