Lin-Manuel Miranda was right to cut the lyrics to “Donald Trump”





In the heights. Illustrated | Getty Images, Warner Bros., iStock

From the headlines, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s decision to remove a reference to Donald Trump from In the Heights may appear strictly political.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda Scrubs Donald Trump Lyric from Film Version of In the Heights,” Remezcla wrote, using a disinfection metaphor. The National Review’s Armond White went further, describing Miranda’s rewritten lyrics as “cultural erasure and self-delusion.”

After all, Miranda once told Trump he was “going straight to hell,” and shortly after the 2016 election, Hamilton’s cast called out then-vice president-elect Mike Pence, who was in the audience. But Miranda’s altered lyrics in the fantastic film adaptation of In the Heights, released today, have a lot more to do with how Trump’s symbol has changed so much than the line’s original intention as a light fantasy. and swagger is actually ruined by preserving the reference.

In the original 2008 Broadway In the Heights version, written long before Trump publicly described Mexican immigrants as “rapists and murderers” or tried to trade “dirty and poor” Puerto Rico for Greenland, the dispatcher taxi driver Benny dreams of what he would do if he won the lottery. “I’ll be a businessman, richer than Nina / Donald Trump’s dad and me on the links, and he’s my caddy,” Benny rapped. In the 2021 film (and in several of the more recent performances of “96,000”), Benny checks out Tiger Woods’ name instead.

When Miranda wrote the lyrics in the early 2000s, Trump was “just like a famous rich person,” he recently told Variety. Look no further than the rappers’ many references, at the time, to Donald Trump as an easy three-syllable substitute for wealth and arrogance.

An aggressively anti-immigrant presidential term, hundreds of thousands of Americans dead and a failed insurgency later, however, and Trump’s name as a literary allusion no longer conjures up commercial success. Hearing “Trump” rather distracts an audience; the name is so laden with foreign associations that some classic musicals have actually rewritten the lyrics to avoid using “trump,” the non-partisan adjective.

As In the Heights writer Quiara Alegra Hudes told Entertainment Weekly, “When those lyrics were written, it was in a teasing way.” Not anymore. And as any good writer knows, when a line starts to feel forced, it’s time to hit “delete.”

