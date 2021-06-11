Chinese President Xi Jinping Passes Powerful Law To Respond To Sanctions Against Xinjiang And Hong Kong

China has passed a new law to counter foreign sanctions, a move which experts say is the latest “tit for tat” against the United States, but which is largely symbolic.

Key points: Sanctions against Chinese individuals or organizations could lead to rejection of visas and seizure of property and assets

Sanctions against Chinese individuals or organizations could lead to rejection of visas and seizure of property and assets The scope and penalties of the new law are stronger than expected

The scope and penalties of the new law are stronger than expected It is seen as a response in particular to sanctions imposed for alleged human rights violations by China in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

China’s anti-foreign sanctions law, which was signed by President Xi Jinping this week, is a far-reaching legal framework to fight back against sanctions imposed by foreign governments.

Xilast in November called for legal methods to defend the country’s sovereignty, security and interests, after the US and EU increased sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations. man from Beijing to Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

“This can be seen as a manifestation of the New Cold War, which is nothing more than a confrontation between the two sides through various aspects, other than military means,” said Deng Yuwen, researcher at the center of think tank from the China Center for Strategic Analysis, which is based in the United States.

Mr. Deng, former deputy editor of the Communist Party Central School’s official newspaper, told the ABC that the law was China’s latest “tit for tat” countermeasure to “legitimize” its reprisals against foreign entities.

“I now believe that the relationship between China and the United States is not reversible, unless there is a clear loss on one side,” Deng said.

While there are growing fears that the law will further escalate Sino-U.S. Tensions, details of the legislation were not made public until after it took effect Thursday at around 11:30 p.m., hours after Beijing. promulgated it by decree.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is in the new law?

We now know that the law will punish “discriminatory measures” against Chinese citizens and organizations by putting them on an anti-sanctions list.

Those on the list could be denied their visas or deported from the country, while their assets could be frozen or seized.

Their business activities in China may also be restricted.

A “relevant department” of the Chinese government decides who will be put on the anti-sanctions list.

Early assessments of the law suggest that some articles are more powerful than expected, both in terms of scope and penalties.

However, experts say there are measures like this already, so the thrust of the law was a “symbolic” move by Beijing.

Xinjiang, a “dystopian hellish landscape” for Muslims In a landmark new report, Amnesty International accuses the Chinese Communist Party of committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. Read more

Why now?

Earlier this year, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Chinese government officials in connection with alleged serious human rights violations in Xinjiang.

This came after Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam said she had to accumulate money at home because she couldn’t have a bank account in the World Financial Center, as Washington sanctioned her. after Beijing imposed the National Security Law.

Three months ago, the Chinese legislature said in its annual activity report that upgrading the country’s “legal toolbox” was essential to deal with the risks of foreign sanctions and interference.

Zhang Dongshuo, a prominent human rights lawyer in China, told the ABC that the wording of “discriminatory measures” meant the law had no clear explanation.

“The law did not clearly explain how to understand and judge discriminatory measures,” Zhang said.

Western powers target China against Uyghurs China is reacting angrily to new Western sanctions against officials in its Xinjiang region for the persecution of Muslims. Read more

“From this point of view, how this law will be implemented and applied in real life is subject to the corresponding implementation of the rules and judicial interpretation.”

Mr. Zhang is the defense attorney for Robert Schellenberg, the Canadian who was convicted in a Chinese court two years ago for smuggling 222 kilograms of methamphetamine from China to Australia in 2014.

Mr Schellenberg’s sentence was increased to the death penalty a month after Canada arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou for violating US sanctions against Iran.

Mr. Zhang said that the countermeasures detailed in this law existed before the legislation.

“The law has more of a declaratory effect to demonstrate the attitude and position of the Chinese government on countermeasures.”

Does the law target the United States?

While the law could be used against any country that imposes sanctions on China, experts say it “obviously” targets the United States.

This month, Washington imposed a new ban on 59 companies, including Chinese tech giants Huawei and chipmaker SMIC.

The ban, which was signed by President Joe Biden in an executive order, has prevented Americans from investing in Chinese companies with suspected ties to the defense technology or surveillance sectors.

Beijing condemned the move, accusing Washington of “overstretching the concept of national security and abusing its national power.”

“China urges the United States to respect the rules and principles of the market and to cancel the so-called list which suppresses Chinese companies,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

The United States imposed a ban on 59 companies, including Hwawei this month. ( AP: Czarek Sokolowski

Although the law is most likely to have an impact on China’s international relations, Mr. Deng said it is also seen as a way to protect Chinese businesses and citizens, especially those subject to foreign sanctions. .

“It is clear that it is to counter foreign sanctions if you sanction me, then I will counter you,” Mr. Deng said.

Professor Zhu Feng, director of the Institute of International Relations at Nanjing University of China, told the ABC that the passage of the law means that China has taken a new step in the strategic debate with the states. -United.

“The ironic thing is that the strategic competition between China and the United States has pushed China’s legislative capacity to move forward,” Prof Zhu said.

“This is a new setup for Sino-US relations, a move that will benefit China’s legislative process.”

What does the law mean for Australia?

Australian barley producers are among those affected by the deterioration in Australia-China relations. ( ABC Rural: Jo Prendergast

Beijing is increasingly known for its “wolf-warrior” diplomacy, a more aggressive approach to China’s international relations under MrXi’s reign.

Beijing has taken action against Australian exports since last year, affecting Australian products, including imports of wine, beef, barley and coal.

Mr Deng believed that China would not use the law to target Australia, until Canberra enforced sanctions against Chinese businesses and citizens.

“If the Australian government has not sanctioned China, there is no cause for concern,” Deng said.

However, Mr Deng said Australia may face different treatment than the United States, as Canberra’s political power is not comparable to Washington’s.

“The deteriorating relationship between Australia and China may only end when Canberra has to throw in the towel, rather than abandon China.”