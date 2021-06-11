New Trump scandal shows depth of attack on America’s democratic foundations





New revelations suggesting the Trump administration abused the powers of the Justice Department to target political enemies underscore how far the ex-president went to destroy cherished principles of the U.S. Republican government.

They show that the true scale of Donald Trump’s attacks on democracy is still emerging and is probably not yet fully known.

But it’s not just a drama about the alleged misconduct of a former president. Combined with the Republican Party’s refusal to hold Trump – who remains the dominant figure in the GOP – to account for the Capitol Hill insurgency and his nationwide efforts to restrict voting, the new claims also point to the fundamental freedoms and values ​​that Underpinning American life for two and a half centuries remain in almost unprecedented peril.

In one of the scariest revelations to date of Trump’s autocratic leanings, the New York Times on Thursday night unveiled a secret prosecutors ploy against presidential-controlled members of Congress.

Searching for leaks of classified information about contacts between Trump’s associates and Russia, the Justice Department has subpoenaed Apple to obtain data from the Democrats’ accounts of the House Intelligence Committee, their staff and even their families, including a minor. In a sinister turn of history, prosecutors also obtained a gag order against Apple, preventing it from notifying clients that their metadata had been seized.

History has sent shockwaves through Washington and lawmakers are now scrambling to understand the scope of what looks like one of the gravest scandals of a former administration steeped in political corruption. If the new drama is here, it seems, it would validate the fears of those who have argued that Trump – or his staff – has used the Justice Department as a personal political enforcement mechanism rather than as a guarantor of it. rule of law. It would also fuel the arguments of those who warned that a second term for Trump would further endanger the survival of American democracy,

In this case, prosecutors did not investigate the disastrous exposure of a secret weapons system or some secret war plans. According to the Times reports, they were investigating members of Congress, including California Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, also from California.

“The president has called on his opponents to be investigated,” Schiff told CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Thursday. “One railing after another has just been broken by this unethical former president.”

Swalwell, who told CNN on Thursday night that he had been told his data had been seized, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Friday morning that he had never disclosed classified information and explained why citizens should be ‘worry about it.

“These are ordinary Americans who don’t want their government to militarize law enforcement against them because of their political beliefs,” Swalwell said.

Why is it so important

The reason this latest issue is so important is that it seems to show that the executive branch of government is wielding presidential power to target the legislative branch and personal political enemies of the president. It would be difficult to find a clearer and blatant abuse of presidential power. This behavior would not only be a perversion of the essential role of the DOJ in ensuring the neutral and apolitical application of justice – a key requirement for a democratic society. It would also reflect the actions of autocrats around the world, many of whom openly admired Trump.

Moreover, all of this took place at a time when Trump was speaking out against a “deep state” of professionals and intelligence officials and repeatedly lying. And the only reason the revelations are emerging now is that the gag orders on this and other investigations initiated by the former administration are expiring and not being renewed by Biden’s Justice Department.

During the Biden administration’s first reaction to the camera on Friday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield called the reports “appalling.”

During an appearance on MSNBC from Cornwall, England, Bedingfield suggested that President Joe Biden had a “very different relationship” with the Department of Justice than his predecessor, denouncing the administration’s “abuse of power” Trump with the department, and adding that the Biden administration The Department of Justice is “run in a very, very different way.”

The latest revelations raise the question of whether there are even more alarming abuses of power on Trump’s part that have yet to be discovered – an issue that will increase pressure on new Attorney General Merrick Garland to quit. ‘he provides a report. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has asked the Justice Department’s Inspector General to investigate the department’s handling of the investigation, a Justice Department official briefed on the case told CNN on Friday.

At first glance, the new scandal appears to deserve a place in the pantheon of the most prohibited uses of government power for political ends in modern U.S. history, including the Watergate scandal that killed President Richard Nixon and the Trump’s long list. transgressions.

The latter category includes impeachment for trying to get a foreign power, Ukraine, to interfere in an American election and another for instigating a mob insurgency on the United States Capitol that shattered the tradition of peaceful transfers of power. Trump has attempted to intimidate GOP officials in Georgia into overturning a fair 2020 election – part of a campaign of lies about fraud that has soured millions of his supporters in the U.S. political system. And he fired FBI Director James Comey and said he did it because of the Russia investigation.

The new reports are not just new examples of attacks on the safeguards of American democracy by the Trump White House. They come as the same goal is being pursued by state GOP lawmakers, making it harder to vote and steal elections, and by deniers of the ex-president’s insurgency on Capitol Hill.

More revelations about Trump’s autocratic instincts

In another look at the depth of the attack on democratic values ​​in the United States, it emerged this week that Trump’s Justice Department had obtained a gag order to prevent CNN from disclosing another secret investigation into a leak that swept through its Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr. Journalists working for the Washington Post and The New York Times were also recently told that Trump’s Justice Department searched for their email recordings and metadata without notifying them.

Governments have the right to investigate national security leaks. And the runaways, whose exposure may be necessary to be held to account in a democratic society, know they face potential prosecution for breaking the law.

But it is not clear that this is the case here, and the predicate of a Justice Department investigation is opaque.

That fact alone will renew the scrutiny of former Attorney General William Barr, whose initial appointment was greeted with relief in Washington given Trump’s previous anarchy, but who often appeared to act primarily as personal counsel for Trump. In the most famous example of this, he publicly distorted Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and the Kremlin’s effort to interfere in the 2016 election. The current storm of leaks is another Trump abuse of power that appears to have been motivated by a desire to cover up what remains of the mysterious links between the former president’s orbit and Moscow, which meddled in the elections five years ago in an attempt to ‘help Trump win. .

The key to understanding the new case is whether it was substantiated by provable leaked evidence from the main Democrats, or whether it was rather a vindictive effort from a president who consistently lobbied the Department of Justice to investigate its enemies.

The idea that the investigation was warranted seems to be undermined by the staggering scope of the subpoenas – even extending to family members of Congress. It also appears that there was no wrongdoing.

The most concrete result of another Trump abuse of power scandal might be to highlight the truism about American democracy repeatedly revealed by one of the most corrupt administrations in history. U.S. government structures are fragile, and the safeguards that separate a president from the exercise of absolute, almost monarchical power are often as strong as a commander-in-chief’s respect for democracy itself. When an aberrant president is in power, these restrictions become much less effective.

The new reports of abuse of power will provide yet another test of the Republican Party’s consistent choice to defend the bizarre behavior of its former president instead of upholding traditional tenets of American democracy.

If recent history is any guide, there is only one way for most members of a party that has fully embraced Trump’s personality cult to respond.

