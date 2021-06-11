SCE vs KSV Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and 11 updates for today’s 1st ECS T10 Kiel semi-final





SC Europa will face Kummerfelder Sportverein in the first semi-final of ECS T10 Kiel at Kiel Cricket Ground on Saturday.

SC Europa has had a fairly uneven course in ECS T10 Kiel so far. They won and lost four games each in the league stage, finishing third in Group B. However, they produced a clinical performance in their quarterfinal meeting against 1.Kieler HTC, winning the game by 17 points.

Kummerfelder Sportverein, meanwhile, was one of the best teams in ECS T10 Kiel. They finished top of Group B after winning seven of their eight league games. They then beat First Contact by 19 points in the quarterfinals to secure their place in the bottom four. Given his form, Kummerfelder Sportverein, who have already beaten SC Europa twice this season, will start as favorites in the first semi-final of ECS T10 Kiel.

Squads of your choice

SC Europe: Sahel Darwish (c), Akif Hameed, Amjad Zazai, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Hedayatullah Ibrahimkhel, Hikman Shinwari, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Bilwa Abbasi, Khan Kakhalid, Khahamwa Bilwa Khahamwa , Muhammad Mohsin, Nader Fakhry, Rahim Khan, Rahim Zazai, Samiullah Habibi, Shabeer Arabzaie, Umar Farooq, Wahidullah Amini, Wajid Khan, Yasir Thara

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Adhyay Datta, Ahmed Musaddiq, Asad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Dilraj Singh, Finn Sadarangani, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Malith Herath, Muhammad Samiullah, Noip, Wali, Pratmad Samiullah, Noor Wali Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Saied Sadat, Shekib Naibkhail, Shoaib Azam, Sulaiman Kakar, Victor Moyo, Zaid Hasan

Predicted game XI

SC Europe: Sahel Darwish (c), Wahidullah Amini, Bilal Shinwari, Israfeel Aryubi, Hikman Shinwari, Samiullah Habibi, Shabeer Arabzaie, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Umar Farooq, Mohibullah Nayel

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (c), Ahmed Musaddiq, Dilraj Singh, Victor Moyo, Shekib Naibkhail, Zaid Hasan (week), Hazrat Said, Ashish Sharma, Asad Khan, Avi Soni, Safiullah Ahmadzai

Match details

Match: SC Europe v Kummerfelder Sportverein

Date and time: June 12, 2021, 12:30 p.m. IST

Location: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch report

The Kiel Cricket Ground is an excellent playing field, with teams regularly performing big runs on this pitch. The batting teams have won more matches at the venue than the ECS T10 Kiel chase teams. Another solid batting track will likely be in store on Saturday.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCE vs KSV)

Fantastic suggestion # 1: Dilraj Singh, Shoaib Azam, Israfeel Aryubi, Asad Khan, Ahmed Musaddiq, Victor Moyo, Bilal Shinwari, Sahel Darwish, Wahidullah Amini, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said

Captain: Ahmed Musaddiq. Vice-captain: Israfeel Aryubi

Fantastic suggestion # 2: Mohibullah Nayel, Shoaib Azam, Israfeel Aryubi, Ashish Sharma, Ahmed Musaddiq, Shekib Naibkhail, Bilal Shinwari, Sahel Darwish, Wahidullah Amini, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said

Captain: Ahmed Musaddiq. Vice-captain: Wahidullah Amini

