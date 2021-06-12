13 striking photos you missed this week





During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating footage that goes unnoticed. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. We feature exceptional photos from around the world last week. Check them out below. Above: In this photo provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the United States Capitol in Washington on June 10, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. BEN STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images Campaigners put the finishing touches on a drawing on the sand of the G-7 leaders and called on them to share the vaccine and waive patents on the beach at Watergate Bay near Newquay, Cornwall, on June 10, before the three-day G-7 summit. . Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for talks three-day trip to Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Eugène Garcia via AP Two migrant families from Brazil cross a breach in the border wall between Mexico and Yuma, Ariz. On June 10 to seek asylum. The families are part of an influx of asylum seekers entering the Yuma region from South America and elsewhere. Phil Noble via AP Military personnel wait for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Newquay Airport, near Newquay, England, ahead of the G-7 summit in Cornwall on June 9. Hadi Mizban via AP People participate in the Baghdad Kite Festival in Baghdad, Iraq on June 5. Ben Curtis via AP Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley in Ethiopia, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, 20-day-old Tigsti Mahderekal, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the region from Tigray to northern Ethiopia on May 11. She had the baby at home and walked 12 days to bring the hungry child to a clinic. “She survived because I held her close to my stomach and continued to hide during the exhausting trip.” Kemal Aslan via AP A man relaxes in a canoe on the shore of Caddebostan on the Asian side of Istanbul on Tuesday, June 8, surrounded by a huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick and viscous substance composed of compounds released by marine organisms, in the Sea of ​​Marmara in Turkey. The Turkish president has promised to save the Sea of ​​Marmara from an epidemic of “sea snot” which worries marine biologists and environmentalists. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said untreated waste dumped into the Sea of ​​Marmara and climate change caused the proliferation of the thick, viscous substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms. RANEEN SAWAFTA via REUTERS Relatives of Palestinian security officer Adham Alioh, who was killed by Israeli forces, mourn during his funeral in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on June 10. ANNEGRET GREET via REUTERS The German athletics championships in Braunschweig on June 5 feature Rebekka Hasse in the women’s 100 meters semi-final Patrick Semansky via AP First Lady Jill Biden turns to show the word ‘love’ on the back of her jacket as she speaks with reporters after visiting Carrie Johnson, wife of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit , Thursday June 10, in Carbis Bay, England. EMILY IRVING-SWIFT / AFP via Getty Images Divers participating in a Cyprus wreck documentation project with 360-degree images to promote the Mediterranean island as a diving destination for tourists take photos of the Lef1 wreck off Larnaca on June 8. LEF1, a 50-foot vessel, was sunk on December 10, 2019 to a depth of approximately 50 feet. It is one of the many ships sunk in artificial reefs to promote marine life in the area. SAEED KHAN / AFP via Getty Images This photo taken on June 10 shows a family enjoying the first snowfall of the season on a golf course in Australia’s Blue Mountains. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (R) and YouTube personality Logan Paul fight in an eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6. Mayweather, who weighed 155 pounds, towered over his 190-pound opponent, much to the delight of a large crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins. Michael Probst via AP People walk on the Baltic Sea pier in Scharbeutz, Germany, as the sun rises on Monday, June 7.







