Donald Trump reportedly destroyed “memorial services” at Mar-A-Lago





Since being kicked out of the White House, permanently banned from Twitter and cut off from his legion of followers, former President Donald Trump has rushed to South Florida where he is said to be living his life. life and make its presence known.

“In all respects,” said Joshua Green, according to Bloomberg, Trump’s post-DC life in the sleeve “doesn’t look so much like that of a typical ex-president as that of a foreign monarch thrown into exile. – like Napoleon on Elba, but with golf and a larger buffet. ”

Trump doesn’t just reside at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort, he’s turned the exclusive club into a new playground for the Republican Party, Green wrote. He has also created “his own economy, providing a livelihood for his former collaborators”, who in turn “trumpet his gospel of stolen elections and Democratic plots”.

Green continued, “As Comic-Con does for actors after their prime, South Florida offers die-hard Trump fans a way to satisfy their nostalgia and love for their favorite characters from the extended Trump universe.” , including Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Neil Cavuto.

Trump feeds on the attention he receives at Mar-a-Lago. “When he walks into the dining room, people get up and applaud. On his return from golf, he receives screams and requests for a selfie. When he leaves Mar-a-Lago, he often encounters crowds waving flags, ”Green added.

Green noted that with all the free time the single-term president has at Mar-a-Lago, he will “show up for anything,” whether invited or not.

“Over the past few weeks, Trump has intervened in engagement parties and memorial services,” he explained. “A Mar-a-Lago member who recently attended a club reunion for a deceased friend was surprised when Trump walked in to speak and then hung around. , apparently having fun. “

Trump has made a habit of turning the events of Mar-a-Lago into a spectacle. OKAY! recently reported that the former president was invited to a wedding reception to toast the happy couple at the resort, but he took the opportunity to voice his personal grievances, complain about his electoral defeat and complain about the Joe Biden’s performance as president in his speech.

Source: MEGA

“Do you still miss me?” Donald asked the crowd. “You know, I just got in, I turned off the news, I get all these flash reports, and they talk to me about the border, they talk to me about China, they talk to me about Iran – how is” what are we doing with iran, how are you doing?

A Donald in a tuxedo then echoed his claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. “We got 75 million votes, nobody ever got. They said, ‘Get 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over.’ We got 75 million and they said… “but you know, you saw what happened”, at 10:30 at night, all of a sudden I said, “It’s a strange thing, why do they close some places, don’t they? ” He continued.

Donald then briefly toasted the couple – Megan Noderer and John Arrigo, longtime Trump supporters and donors – saying, “It’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to have you in Mar- a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple. ”

