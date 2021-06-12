Imran-led government backs down on digital settlement project





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Prime Minister Imran Khan found itself in retreat on the proposed digital settlement project after strong protest from the media and the journalistic community calling for fight to preserve freedom of expression.

As Imran Khan’s government reflects on restrictions on content on social media platforms, mainstream journalists are adamant not to allow such restrictions as they believe electronic media is already subject to excessive regulation, a reported The News International.

Jan Achakzai, a geopolitical analyst, writing in The News, questioned the digital regulation project proposed by Imran Khan. Is the government right to impose restrictions and how far do we need to go to preserve constitutional guarantees such as freedom of speech? Are we aware of the new challenges accompanying the advent of evolving cyberspace? Pakistan must move from analogue sovereignty to digital sovereignty which encompasses the control and direction of lawless content, software development and corporate power.

The problem Pakistan faces is that it has yet to develop strategic coherence on the challenges of digital threats, The News International reported.

Our elite, from the media to justice and policymaking, must recognize the compelling cases to assert digital sovereignty by imposing regulations on free content for all that they must regulate the borders of cyberspace and develop the capacity to counter virtual threats against its digital systems and its society. in general, advised geopolitical analyst Achakzai.

Rather than clinging to archaic laws and principles intended to meet the challenges of a bygone era, Pakistan must strike a balance between the state’s arguments for regulated digital platforms and content, and l A freedom of expression imperative that is not absolute in nature and is already subject to limits even in Western societies, Achakzai added.

He clarified that the recent debate over free speech and lawless content on social media platforms must be understood and widely debated, to draw a line of demarcation as to where a state can regulate, and until where should it go with respect to recognizing the limits of freedom of expression to meet the challenges of the new de facto realities of the virtual world.

The debate on digital sovereignty versus freedom of expression is more relevant in the broader context of new realities: the exponential growth in internet use, its effects on consumers, especially young people, the power of media platforms international organizations and the abuse of cyberspace by hackers, terrorists and obscure propagandists in the post-Covid-19 world, Achakzai wrote.

When it comes to internet use, Covid-19 has increased dependence on the internet as a medium for education, communication, diplomacy, commerce and services, from take-out to domestic purchases. Due to staying at home to avoid the contraction of Covid-19, the physical-societal space has shrunk considerably, diffusing virtual interactions and communication.

Meanwhile, the digitization of Pakistani society is broadly measured by these numbers: in April 2021, the percentage of internet users in Pakistan was almost 50%, which means around 100 million citizens, while that 70% of consumers are young – both good and bad news, reported The News International.

The good news is that young people have growing aspirations, exposure and new avenues for exploring the opportunities in their lives via the Internet. The bad news is that they are also exposed to dark propaganda, twisted narratives, influences and disturbing content targeting their innocent minds to sign up for particular programs, Achakzai wrote.

Since cyberspace is a new field, the state does not have digital sovereignty, which has serious implications that unfold in a variety of ways: Additionally, sexting between children a two-year-old can watch cartoons also tagged for other posts. Then there are bomb making manuals and all kinds of terrorist activities that can be done as a lone wolf warrior.

While various chat rooms can encourage them to soak up the dark propaganda and therefore respond. For example, the rise of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, which attracted attention and recruited in the Western world, was due to net-based propaganda, its influence and its information operations. . (ANI)

