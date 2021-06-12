Many inducements, finance minister staff deny Jokowi Zalim era





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Special Team of the Minister of Finance for Strategic Communication Yustinus Prastowo deemed inappropriate if the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would be a tyrannical time, as a number of parties claim. “It is often said that the era of Pak Jokowi government was unfair, taxing the people, suing, suppressing commercial players,” Yustinus said in the Narrative Institute’s online discussion: Tax Policy Directions during a Pandemic, Friday (11 / 6). He explained that during the Jokowi era, the government actually gave a lot of tax breaks. In 2015, for example, the government reduced the asset revaluation income tax (PPh). Then the government also lowered the PPh rate on land / building sales transfer in 2015. Then the government lowered the final PPh for MSMEs from 1% to 0.5% in 2018. “Expedited tax refunds are being granted,” added Yustinus. Then the government is also providing various special tax breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic specifically for the business community. Some of the incentives include Article 21 income tax borne by government, exemption from Article 22 income tax on importation, reduction of installment tax on import tax. Section 25 income and expedited value added tax (VAT) refunds. In addition, the government has also reduced the corporate tax rate, the final PPh for SMEs is borne by the government, the final PPh is borne by the government, VAT is borne by the government and the PPnBM is borne by the government. “So the tyrannical Pak Jokowi (called) period isn’t quite right, it’s too good. Sometimes things don’t go the right way so they need to be fixed,” Yustinus concluded. [Gambas:Video CNN] (aud / sfr)











