India wants “normal neighbor” relations with Pakistan, says issues must be resolved bilaterally and peacefully





ANI | Update: Jun 12, 2021 5:42 am IST

new York [US], June 12 (ANI): India on Friday said it wanted “normal neighborly relations” with Pakistan and that Islamabad had a responsibility to create the right atmosphere by taking “credible and verifiable” steps to prevent allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-terrorism. During a debate on the UN Security Council’s annual report to the General Assembly, India said the issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally. However, New Delhi also criticized Pakistan for raising the issues of Kashmir, which is internal to India, during the debate. Making India’s statement on the Security Council’s report to the General Assembly 78th meeting plenary, R. Madhu Sudan, adviser to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said Pakistan continued to engage in threats that “did not suit the dignity of this august Forum”. It is rather regrettable that Pakistan has continued to engage in theaters unworthy of the dignity of this august Forum. It is clear that the international community is no longer being fooled by this delegation ”, declared Sudan“ The decision taken by the Indian Parliament concerning the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are matters internal to India, ”added Sudan. Sudan said the issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an “atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence.” India wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan. Our consistent position is that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence, ”the adviser said. “Pakistan has a responsibility to create such a conducive atmosphere, including taking credible and verifiable steps to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-terrorism against India in any way,” Sudan added. Pakistani political and military leaders appear to have toned down the rhetoric against India in recent months. Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said in April that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is essential to unlock the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East Asia and West Asia. “We believe it is time to bury the past and move forward,” he said, adding that the responsibility for a constructive dialogue lies with India. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that India should take the first step to improve bilateral relations by addressing the issue of Kashmir. In February, India and Pakistan announced that they had agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) which was followed by talks over Indus water, sports visas and other measures. (ANI)

